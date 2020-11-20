Friday, November 20, marks Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 73rd wedding anniversary.

The royals shared a new photo of the couple on Thursday, ahead of the happy occasion.

Cambridge kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made their great-grandparents a sweet anniversary card.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating 73 years of marriage today, and the royal family released a new photo of the couple yesterday to mark the happy occasion. In the photo, taken in Windsor Castle's Oak Room earlier this week and shared on Instagram Thursday, the Queen and Prince Philip sit on a couch together with piles of cards and letters on the table before them. They smile at an adorable gift made by Cambridge kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis: a large anniversary card with a multicolored "73" in the center. Cute!

People noted another sweet detail in the photo: the Queen accessorized her pale blue Stewart Parvin dress with her sapphire, diamond, and platinum Chrysanthemum Brooch. Said brooch wasn't chosen by accident, as Elizabeth was first photographed wearing it during her honeymoon with Philip at Broadlands in Hampshire, back in 1947. And she wore it again in 2007, during a photoshoot to mark the couple's 60th anniversary. Which suggests that for the Queen, the Chrysanthemum Brooch is a symbol of her enduring love for her husband.

It's exceptionally rare for the Queen and Prince Philip to speak about their relationship, but on the couple's golden wedding anniversary (celebrating 50 years of marriage) back in 1997, the Queen shared a few candid words about her husband. "He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," she said in a speech at a celebratory lunch at Banqueting House, London. "I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."



