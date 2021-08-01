Today's Top Stories
Prince Charles Somehow Managed Not to React at All as Boris Johnson's Umbrella Went Haywire Next to Him

By Kayleigh Roberts
stafford, england july 28 prince charles, prince of wales looks on as c british prime minister, boris johnson r opens his umbrella at the national memorial arboretum on july 28, 2021 in stafford, england the police memorial, designed by walter jack, commemorates the courage and sacrifice of members of the uk police service who have dedicated their lives to protecting the public the memorial is set on grounds landscaped by charlotte rathbone within the national memorial arboretum and stands along with 350 memorials for the armed forces, civilian organisations and voluntary bodies who have played their part serving the country photo by christopher furlong wpa poolgetty images
Christopher FurlongGetty Images
  • During an appearance at the National UK Police Memorial dedication ceremony in Stafford, England on July 28, Prince Charles showed the world some royal decorum in action.
      • Photos of the incident show Johnson making faces and struggling to fix his umbrella within a couple of feet of Charles, while the royal seems to barely notice.

        Prince Charles taught an impromptu master class in royal stoicism this week when he proved his uncanny ability to keep a straight face in the midst of a bought of objectively hilarious chaos.

        The royal was among the VIP guests in attendance at the dedication ceremony of the National UK Police Memorial in Stafford, England on July 28. The memorial commemorates the courage and sacrifice UK Police workers for dedicating their lives to serving the public. who have dedicated their lives to protecting the public. The memorial was designed by Walter Jack and is located in the National Memorial Arboretum, along with 350 memorials for the armed forces, civilian organizations, and voluntary bodies who have played their part serving the country.

        This is all to set the scene and give context to what a somber and serious event this was. Charles was seated next to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who struggled spectacularly with his umbrella when the outdoor event was hit by some light rain.

        Christopher FurlongGetty Images

        Charles, somehow, managed to maintain a look of complete non-reaction for most of the ordeal:

        Christopher FurlongGetty Images

        Even as Johnson made faces like this:

        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Eventually, Charles did acknowledge the awkward situation with a slight smile as Johnson physically forced the umbrella back into a functional shape.

        Christopher FurlongGetty Images

        And that's what royal decorum looks like, apparently.

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
