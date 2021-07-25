According to a new report, the royal family has "very real fears" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, as well as the other three books that are rumored to be a part of his and Meghan Markle's book deal.

The Daily Mail reported this weekend that the royals are worried the books could "destabilize the Monarchy by undermining the reputation of his father when he ascends the throne."

These rumors, however, seem specifically tied to reports that there were plans to release one of the alleged books after the Queen's death, reports that the Sussexes' lawyers have called "false and defamatory," according to the Mail.

The only book that Harry has been confirmed to be working on is a memoir, due out in "late 2022."

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said of the book in a press release. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

