Today's Top Stories
1
Olympian Raven Saunders Gets Another Shot at Life
2
Prince George Looks So Grown-Up in New Portrait
3
Shizu Okusa﻿ Swears by Forest Bathing
4
The Eternal Sunshine of Juno Temple
5
I Used to Imagine Murdering the Men I Dated

The Royals Are Reportedly Worried Prince Harry's Book Deal Could Affect Prince Charles' Ascension

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, united kingdom june 09 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 48 hours after create date and time prince harry and prince charles, prince of wales attend the gurkha 200 pageant at the royal hospital chelsea on june 9, 2015 in london, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • According to a new report, the royal family has "very real fears" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, as well as the other three books that are rumored to be a part of his and Meghan Markle's book deal.
    • The Daily Mail reported this weekend that the royals are worried the books could "destabilize the Monarchy by undermining the reputation of his father when he ascends the throne."
      • These rumors, however, seem specifically tied to reports that there were plans to release one of the alleged books after the Queen's death, reports that the Sussexes' lawyers have called "false and defamatory," according to the Mail.

        The royal family is reportedly very concerned about the Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.

        According to a Daily Mail report, the royal family has "very real fears" that Harry's memoir (and the other three books rumored to be part of his and Meghan Markle's book deal) could "destabilize the monarchy" and cause problems when it comes time for Prince Charles to take the throne.

        Specifically, the alleged fears seem tied to reports that Harry has plans to release a second book after the Queen's death, which royal insider reportedly worry could get in the way of the transition of power from Queen Elizabeth II to her oldest son, Prince Charles.

        As the Mail reports, however, lawyers for Harry and Meghan quickly shot down the rumors of a book planned for release after the Queen's death, calling the claims "false and defamatory."

        The only book that Harry has been confirmed to be working on is a memoir, due out in "late 2022."

        "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said of the book in a press release. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

        Related Stories
        Harry Is Putting the Queen in a Difficult Position
        Are Will & Kate Sending a Message to Harry & Meg?
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry Is Putting the Queen in a Difficult Position
        Are Will & Kate Sending a Message to Harry & Meg?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry and Meghan Reportedly Have a Four-Book Deal
        Rare Photos From Diana and Charles' Wedding
        Prince George Looks So Grown-Up in New Portrait
        Whatever Happened to Archewell Audio?
        Prince Harry Is Set to Publish a Memoir
        For Prince George Turning 8 Is a Fashion Milestone
        Queen & Philip Made a Pact Not to Mourn Too Long
        Diana Was Traumatized by Something Charles Said