Blake Lively Was a Perfect Pink Mermaid in a Sequin Dress at the "Free Guy" Premiere

Blake Lively is no stranger to jaw-dropping red carpet looks, and she's definitely not averse to a little glitz. The actress recently stepped out for the New York premiere of Ryan Reynolds' new movie, Free Guy, wearing a stunning Prabal Gurung cut-out gown covered in pink sequins, and looking every bit the mermaid princess. According to the Daily Mail, she was also wearing lots of bling from celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who also happened to create Lively's engagement ring back in 2012. Beside his wife, Reynolds wore a corduroy suit paired with a plaid shirt—a bold choice, but of course he pulled it off.

On the red carpet, Lively posed happily alongside her husband's Free Guy costar, Camille Kostek, who also got the glittery dress memo. I'm so here for it.

Lively and Reynolds looked as in love as ever during the event, posing with their arms wrapped around each other and gazing deep into each other's eyes. No signs of trolling, though—I guess they leave that for social media.

Blake Lively recently joked that she "can't believe" she and Reynolds are still married, but judging by the sweet way the two of them interact, I certainly can.

Free Guy is set to hit theaters on August 13. The action/comedy/sci-fi flick stars Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi alongside Reynolds and Kostek, and follows a bank teller as he "discovers that he's actually an NPC [that's "non-player character" for the unitiated] inside a brutal, open world video game."

