Blake Lively Was a Perfect Pink Mermaid in a Sequin Dress at the "Free Guy" Premiere

Ryan Reynolds looked OK, too.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny august 03 blake lively and ryan reynolds are seen in midtown on august 3, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

Blake Lively is no stranger to jaw-dropping red carpet looks, and she's definitely not averse to a little glitz. The actress recently stepped out for the New York premiere of Ryan Reynolds' new movie, Free Guy, wearing a stunning Prabal Gurung cut-out gown covered in pink sequins, and looking every bit the mermaid princess. According to the Daily Mail, she was also wearing lots of bling from celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who also happened to create Lively's engagement ring back in 2012. Beside his wife, Reynolds wore a corduroy suit paired with a plaid shirt—a bold choice, but of course he pulled it off.

new york, new york august 03 blake lively attends the free guy new york premiere at amc lincoln square theater on august 03, 2021 in new york city photo by arturo holmeswireimage
Arturo HolmesGetty Images

On the red carpet, Lively posed happily alongside her husband's Free Guy costar, Camille Kostek, who also got the glittery dress memo. I'm so here for it.

new york, ny august 03 camille kostek and blake lively attends the free guy new york premiere at amc lincoln square theater on august 3, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

Lively and Reynolds looked as in love as ever during the event, posing with their arms wrapped around each other and gazing deep into each other's eyes. No signs of trolling, though—I guess they leave that for social media.

new york, ny august 03 blake lively and ryan reynolds attend the free guy new york premiere at amc lincoln square theater on august 3, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

Blake Lively recently joked that she "can't believe" she and Reynolds are still married, but judging by the sweet way the two of them interact, I certainly can.

new york, new york august 03 blake lively and ryan reynolds attend the world premiere of 20th century studios free guy on august 03, 2021 in new york city photo by theo wargogetty images for disney
Theo WargoGetty Images

Free Guy is set to hit theaters on August 13. The action/comedy/sci-fi flick stars Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi alongside Reynolds and Kostek, and follows a bank teller as he "discovers that he's actually an NPC [that's "non-player character" for the unitiated] inside a brutal, open world video game."

