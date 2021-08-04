Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Prince William Took a Sneaky Trip to Cornwall With The Kids

By Iris Goldsztajn
kate william vacation
Getty Images

Travel restrictions in the UK have made faraway summer vacations tricky this year, but Kate Middleton and Prince William only saw this as a fantastic opportunity to explore a beautiful destination closer to home. The royal couple reportedly whisked George, Charlotte and Louis away for a low-key family trip to the Isles of Scilly, in Cornwall, as revealed by Hello!. The trip probably acted as a consolation prize for Prince George, after England lost in the Euros final while he was in (very meme-worthy) attendance.

london, england july 11 prince william, president of the football association along with catherine, duchess of cambridge look on prior to the uefa euro 2020 championship final between italy and england at wembley stadium on july 11, 2021 in london, england photo by frank augstein poolgetty images
Frank Augstein - PoolGetty Images

Hello! explained that the Cambridges are regulars on the Isles of Scilly, having visited Tresco Island back in 2020, and St Martin's island in 2016. Check them out sitting on a boat at the time:

isles of scilly, united kingdom september 2 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge leave tresco on pegasus during a visit to the iscles of scilly in cornwall on september 2, 2016 in tresco, england photo by alex hucklegc images
Alex HuckleGetty Images

And here they are sharing a laugh:

st martins, st martins september 02 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit the island of st martins in the scilly isles on september 2, 2016 in st martins, england the duke and duchess visit to the scilly isles was delayed this morninbg due to bad weather photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

The Isles of Scilly feature picturesque landscapes and waters so blue you'd have a hard time believing they're just off the coast of England. They are touted as a perfect place for a family getaway, and famous for their fresh seafood and local produce, as well as their thriving arts scene.

It's probably not surprising, then, that plenty of Britain's glitterati head to the Isles each summer—Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden in particular is a fan, as the Mirror points out. The region of Cornwall in general also attracts the rich and famous, including Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate Winslet and Teri Hatcher, as reported by CornwallLive. BRB, booking an Airbnb.

lostwithiel, united kingdom july 19 prince charles, prince of wales attends a reception to celebrate the launch of the prince’s countryside fund’s confident rural communities network at the duchy of cornwall nursery on july 19, 2021 in lostwithiel, united kingdom the rural communities network will bring together the 300 rural community organizations who have benefited from the prince’s countryside fund the objective of this network is to harness the vast array of expertise from across past grant beneficiary organizations the prince’s countryside fund are launching this network with a number of their grant beneficiaries from the last ten years across cornwall this includes organizations that have been a lifeline to their community through the coronavirus pandemic photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
