Kate Middleton and Prince William Took a Sneaky Trip to Cornwall With The Kids

Travel restrictions in the UK have made faraway summer vacations tricky this year, but Kate Middleton and Prince William only saw this as a fantastic opportunity to explore a beautiful destination closer to home. The royal couple reportedly whisked George, Charlotte and Louis away for a low-key family trip to the Isles of Scilly, in Cornwall, as revealed by Hello!. The trip probably acted as a consolation prize for Prince George, after England lost in the Euros final while he was in (very meme-worthy) attendance.

Frank Augstein - Pool Getty Images

Hello! explained that the Cambridges are regulars on the Isles of Scilly, having visited Tresco Island back in 2020, and St Martin's island in 2016. Check them out sitting on a boat at the time:

Alex Huckle Getty Images

And here they are sharing a laugh:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

The Isles of Scilly feature picturesque landscapes and waters so blue you'd have a hard time believing they're just off the coast of England. They are touted as a perfect place for a family getaway, and famous for their fresh seafood and local produce, as well as their thriving arts scene.

It's probably not surprising, then, that plenty of Britain's glitterati head to the Isles each summer—Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden in particular is a fan, as the Mirror points out. The region of Cornwall in general also attracts the rich and famous, including Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate Winslet and Teri Hatcher, as reported by CornwallLive. BRB, booking an Airbnb.

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

