Carrie Bradshaw Is Wearing a Wedding Band in the 'Sex and the City' Reboot

In a script for Sex and the City reboot ...And Just Like That, leaked in May 2021, Carrie Bradshaw seemed to reveal that husband Mr. Big had cheated on her—perhaps even with several women. But new photos of Sarah Jessica Parker on set for the series show the actress wearing a wedding band, as noted by the Daily Mail. Does this mean that this new infidelity didn't spell the end for TV's most love-hated couple?

In the leaked script, quoted by The Cut, Bradshaw asks her friends, "I was doing well, wasn’t I doing well? Before this?" to which they enthusiastically acquiesce. The protagonist continues, "I mean, I was doing the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?"

Raymond Hall Getty Images

Of course, Big and Carrie survived a spell of cheating in Sex and the City 2, when Parker's character kissed her ex Aidan, and Big eventually forgave her. It stands to reason, then, that she might not leave her husband when he cheats back—although extramarital kissing probably isn't totally comparable to the idea that Big has several "wives."

We'll just have to wait to find out what exactly happens between the on-and-off couple. ...And Just Like That, which was announced on Jan. 10, will air on HBO Max, though the release date has yet to be announced. Filming for the show began in July.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

