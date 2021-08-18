Today's Top Stories
1
How You Can Help People in Afghanistan
2
What Beverly Nguyen Wears to Work
3
Here's Why Ana de Armas Smells So Good
4
The Coziest and Coolest Perfumes for Fall
5
See the New Diana & Charles in 'The Crown'

Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant, Colin Jost Confirms

Johansson already has a daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, california january 19 colin jost l and scarlett johansson attend the 26th annual screen actors guild awards at the shrine auditorium on january 19, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by chelsea guglielminogetty images
Chelsea GuglielminoGetty Images

Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, has confirmed that the two are expecting a child. “We’re having a baby,” he said during a stand-up show, as Us Weekly reports. “It’s exciting.” According to the outlet, people thought a pregnancy might be in the cards when Johansson skipped all in-person interviews for her much-anticipated movie, Black Widow.

Johansson and Jost, a comedian on Saturday Night Live, started dating in 2017 and were married in October 2020, according to Insider. The Black Widow star described her "very pandemic wedding" during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "It was a little stressful," she said, going on to explain that Jost has many older members of his family that were able to attend. "The Josts live forever! They live so long!"

Because of this, "obviously, we wanted to take all the precautions... every precaution that we could," Johansson continued. They even had custom masks made that said "Josts 2021" on them. That's certainly a change from custom M&Ms, but I'm glad they made it work.

While this is Johansson and Jost's first baby together, the actress already has a daughter, Rose, from her marriage with ex-husband Romain Dauriac (whom she married in a secret ceremony). Rose was born in 2014, and Johansson and Dauriac separated in 2017, per the Daily Mail.

"My daughter loves fairy tale things," Johansson told USA Today in 2019. "She loves girl things, princess stuff. And I love it, too! I love all the Disney princesses from back in the day. Now they’re much more empowered than some of the older, classic ones. But you’re sort of battling that a little bit, and you start to see how the dynamic of those classic fairy-tale stories affect the way that your children think about the male/female roles in society. It’s very black and white."

Related Story
Scarlett Johansson Debuts Engagement Ring
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Britney Spears Quotes Justin Timberlake on Insta
Jennifer Lopez Looks Transformed in New Selfie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan & Harry "Likely" to Christen Lilibet in CA
Chrishell and Jason Attend First Red Carpet Event
Joe Jonas's Birthday Celebrations Looked Very Fun
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look So in Love
Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Have Broken Up
Suni Lee Is "Excited" to Start College at Auburn
Bella Hadid Wears Sheer White Dress for Insta Pics
Jennifer Lopez Unfollowed Alex Rodriguez on Insta