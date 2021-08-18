Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant, Colin Jost Confirms

Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, has confirmed that the two are expecting a child. “We’re having a baby,” he said during a stand-up show, as Us Weekly reports. “It’s exciting.” According to the outlet, people thought a pregnancy might be in the cards when Johansson skipped all in-person interviews for her much-anticipated movie, Black Widow.

Johansson and Jost, a comedian on Saturday Night Live, started dating in 2017 and were married in October 2020, according to Insider. The Black Widow star described her "very pandemic wedding" during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "It was a little stressful," she said, going on to explain that Jost has many older members of his family that were able to attend. "The Josts live forever! They live so long!"

Because of this, "obviously, we wanted to take all the precautions... every precaution that we could," Johansson continued. They even had custom masks made that said "Josts 2021" on them. That's certainly a change from custom M&Ms, but I'm glad they made it work.

While this is Johansson and Jost's first baby together, the actress already has a daughter, Rose, from her marriage with ex-husband Romain Dauriac (whom she married in a secret ceremony). Rose was born in 2014, and Johansson and Dauriac separated in 2017, per the Daily Mail.

"My daughter loves fairy tale things," Johansson told USA Today in 2019. "She loves girl things, princess stuff. And I love it, too! I love all the Disney princesses from back in the day. Now they’re much more empowered than some of the older, classic ones. But you’re sort of battling that a little bit, and you start to see how the dynamic of those classic fairy-tale stories affect the way that your children think about the male/female roles in society. It’s very black and white."

