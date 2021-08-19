Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have only been dating since June 2021, but they are already "headed in a positive direction," as a source tells Us Weekly, adding, "They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate."

The pair had been keeping their relationship on the DL, but it is now considered public knowledge to the extent that Anstead was directly asked about it on E!'s Daily Pop show. "Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close, because you know, we kept it secret for a while and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there, but it was a real pleasure to work with her," Anstead said. "She's super pro and she can weld."

If that last part seems like a bit of a random thing to say about your new girlfriend, allow me to explain: The lovebirds first met while filming an episode of Anstead's new TV show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, per Us Weekly. The show, which he co-hosts with Cristy Lee, invites celebrities to get their hands dirty, helping build a dream car for someone they love. Anstead and Lee have also filmed episodes with the likes of Octavia Spencer, Mary J. Blige and James Marsden.

Since their first meeting, Zellweger and Anstead have been spotted hanging around Laguna Beach, CA, where the TV host owns a home. They also attended the Radford Motors Gala on Aug. 7, as reported by Us Weekly. The next day, actor Joe Gatt posted a group selfie from the event on Instagram, where Zellweger and Anstead can be seen sporting a cheesy grin.

