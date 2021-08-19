Hilary Duff Shared a Photo From the 'How I Met Your Father' Set

The Lizzie McGuire reboot may have been shelved last year, but Hilary Duff is hellbent on bringing cult TV back to our screens. The star just shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the How I Met Your Father cast on set, giving us an exciting look into the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

The show, which was announced in April, will air on Hulu, per Deadline. It will star Duff as Sophie—the female Ted Mosby, who will tell her son how exactly she met their father, which will be shown through flashbacks to 2021, following the original series format. How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014.

In the photo, Duff sits smiling next to her fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran. She captioned the post, "Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Duff, who is also producing the 10-episode show, has been pretty busy recently. She also stars in TV show Younger, and gave birth to her third child, baby Mae, back in March 2021.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io