Today's Top Stories
1
How You Can Help People in Afghanistan
2
What Beverly Nguyen Wears to Work
3
Here's Why Ana de Armas Smells So Good
4
Melissa McCarthy & Regina Hall Play Co-Star Trivia
5
The Coziest and Coolest Perfumes for Fall

Hilary Duff Shared a Photo From the 'How I Met Your Father' Set

The show will air on Hulu.

By Iris Goldsztajn
anaheim, california august 23 hilary duff attends d23 disney showcase at anaheim convention center on august 23, 2019 in anaheim, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

The Lizzie McGuire reboot may have been shelved last year, but Hilary Duff is hellbent on bringing cult TV back to our screens. The star just shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the How I Met Your Father cast on set, giving us an exciting look into the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff.

The show, which was announced in April, will air on Hulu, per Deadline. It will star Duff as Sophie—the female Ted Mosby, who will tell her son how exactly she met their father, which will be shown through flashbacks to 2021, following the original series format. How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014.

In the photo, Duff sits smiling next to her fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran. She captioned the post, "Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment…. #himyf"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Duff, who is also producing the 10-episode show, has been pretty busy recently. She also stars in TV show Younger, and gave birth to her third child, baby Mae, back in March 2021.

Related Story
Hilary Duff's Post About Baby Mae Is So Relatable
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Christina Aguilera Shares Cute Pics of Daughter
The Royals Won't Like This Plot on 'The Crown'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Are Going Strong
Meghan & Harry Have Entered Their "Thrive Chapter"
Bella Hadid Looks Ready for Fall
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Welcome a Baby Boy
Britney Spears Quotes Justin Timberlake on Insta
Jennifer Lopez Looks Transformed in New Selfie
Meghan & Harry "Likely" to Christen Lilibet in CA
Chrishell and Jason Attend First Red Carpet Event