'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actress Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations, Stephanie Beatriz! The actress, who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat," Beatriz wrote alongside a photo of herself with her baby in a car seat, her little feet poking out. "Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."

Beatriz welcomed baby Roz with her husband Brad Hoss, who posted the same photo on his own Instagram account. "My precious cargo," Hoss wrote. "We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way."

Beatriz revealed to People that she was pregnant back in June. "I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," she told the magazine at the time. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."

Beatriz and Hoss got married back in 2018, choosing Los Angeles as their wedding theme, according to The Knot. "There are so many special things about Los Angeles that we wanted to celebrate," the actress told the outlet. And clearly, they have plenty more to celebrate these days.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

