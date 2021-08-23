Today's Top Stories
1
The Future of Afghan Women Depends on Us
2
Small Business Spotlight: Yowie
3
Melissa McCarthy & Regina Hall Play Co-Star Trivia
4
This '90s Playlist Will Give You Major Nostalgia
5
Easy At-Home Brow Tints That Really Work

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actress Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child

Welcome, baby Rosaline!

By Iris Goldsztajn
hollywood, california june 04 stephanie beatriz attends the 2021 los angeles latino international film festival special preview screening of in the heights at tcl chinese theatre on june 04, 2021 in hollywood, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Congratulations, Stephanie Beatriz! The actress, who plays Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.

"BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat," Beatriz wrote alongside a photo of herself with her baby in a car seat, her little feet poking out. "Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Beatriz welcomed baby Roz with her husband Brad Hoss, who posted the same photo on his own Instagram account. "My precious cargo," Hoss wrote. "We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way."

Beatriz revealed to People that she was pregnant back in June. "I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," she told the magazine at the time. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."

Beatriz and Hoss got married back in 2018, choosing Los Angeles as their wedding theme, according to The Knot. "There are so many special things about Los Angeles that we wanted to celebrate," the actress told the outlet. And clearly, they have plenty more to celebrate these days.

Related Stories
Sad Movies on Netflix for When You Need to Cry
Netflix Is Going All In on Its Reality Shows
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Star in New Tiffany's Campaign
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up to Husband Dalton Gomez
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Charlotte Has Two Major Milestones Coming Up
Kate Made a Very Common Shoe Shopping Mistake
Bennifer and Their Kids Are Blended Family Goals
The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently
Harry & Meghan Are Still Close to the Queen, TYVM
Archie Inspired Harry and Meghan to Take a Stand
Harry & Meghan Had a Hard Time Leaving Royal Life
See Will & Kate's Note About Prince Philip's Death