If you've ever binged the newest Netflix reality show as soon as it dropped, or took to Twitter to demand a new season of Love is Blind as soon as the first season ended, then you may have more reality episodes than you can handle. The streaming giant announced renewals for several of its reality shows Monday, and also revealed a new website to handle casting for all its reality shows, for everyone who's been telling all their friends that they could win The Circle (guilty here).

The biggest news from the renewals is that the U.S. edition of The Circle will go on for Seasons 4 and 5. The announcement comes three months after the Season 2 finale (which saw the show's first-ever catfish win). Netflix had renewed the social media competition show for Seasons 2 and 3 immediately after the first season went viral, and this 2-season renewal shows that the streamer knows it has a hit on its hands.

The other two shows renewed in the announcement: Indian Matchmaking and American Barbecue Showdown. Indian Matchmaking sparked a lot of debate about dating and marriage when it premiered in July 2020, following matchmaker Sima Taparia as she set out to find love matches for her clients. The American Barbecue Showdown had a quieter roll out last September, but critics and foodies loved the warm-hearted cooking competition show.

Netflix also announced a brand new show called Roaring Twenties, which starts filming soon. The first season will follow eight 20-somethings in Austin, Texas, with the streamer describing the show as a "coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America." Sounds like a fun new chance to watch people's dramatic lives from the comfort of your own couch.



How to Apply to Netflix Shows

And where is Netflix going to find the contestants for all these new seasons? The largest reality casting call ever should do it. The streamer's new casting website, NetflixReality.com, gives residents of the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. age 18 and over the chance to submit a casting video to be considered for future seasons of all their reality shows.

Potential contestants can submit videos for multiple shows, with the list including Too Hot to Handle, Nailed It!, Queer Eye, Floor is Lava, and Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. Now millions of people have the easily-accessible chance to be the next Netflix reality queen i.e. Chloe, all thanks to a 1-minute video!

