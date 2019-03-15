New Line / A24
Sometimes, you just really need a good cry. When that's the case, turning to a purposefully heartbreaking movie is one of the best ways to get the tears flowing. The Netflix catalog has plenty of tearjerkers to choose from, but here's a comprehensive list of the saddest—complete with a handy guide to just how likely these sad Netflix movies are to make you ugly cry while viewing. Get the Kleenex ready.
'The Notebook'
This love story is proof that even a happy ending can also be a devastatingly sad ending.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 8/10
'One Day'
Speaking of tragic love stories, Netflix also has One Day in its streaming catalog. If you'd rather cry about Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess than about Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, this one is for you.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 7/10
'Irreplaceable You'
This Netflix original is about a woman who sets out to find a new girlfriend for her fiancé when she learns she has cancer and little time left to live.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 6/10
'West Side Story'
I mean, this musical is based on Romeo and Juliet, after all.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 7/10
'The Lovely Bones'
The Lovely Bones is story of a young girl who is abducted, assaulted, and murdered, and then watches over her own family from heaven. Fair warning: This is not a pint-of-ice-cream tearjerker. It's more of a be-haunted-by-how-awful-the-world-is tearjerker.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 7/10
'The Boy in the Striped Pajamas'
This movie explores the atrocities of Nazi extermination camps through the perspective of two young boys, one the son of a Nazi commander and one a Jewish prisoner.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 9/10
'The Pianist'
Adrian Brody won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in this heartbreaking story about the Holocaust, based on real-life events.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 6/10
'Bridge to Terabithia'
This one is a secret sad movie. You think you're in for a fun, magical-ish children's story but then, next thing you know, you're sobbing.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 9/10
'Room'
Some movies have sad endings and some movies are just sad, start to finish. Room is the latter.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 9/10
'Schindler's List'
No list of the all-time most heartbreaking movie would be complete without the Schindler's List, based on the true story of Oskar Schindler.
Odds you'll end up ugly crying: 8/10
