Simone Biles Introduces Her "Cabo Girl Gang" in Hilarious New TikTok

Simone Biles has been loving life recently, while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas with her girlfriends. The gymnast has been posting lots of cute pics of her friends, but she thought it was about time she properly introduced them all to us.

Reposting a TikTok from one of the girls on her own TikTok (and Instagram), Biles shared some very important details about each member of the "cabo girl gang," against a clip of each of them dancing in what looks like an empty nightclub.

First up is Rachel, a Gemini whose biggest strength is keeping "everyone in check" and biggest weakness is being "allergic to everything." Then it's Biles' turn: She is a Pisces who's a "boss a$ b*tch" but unfortunately "has to be in bed by 10." Kayla is a Scorpio whose biggest strength, being a "recovering party girl," is also her biggest weakness. Last but not least, Steph is a Virgo who is "trilingual" and whose catchphrase is "don't f*cking talk to me." That's a group of three-dimensional ladies right there.

Fellow gymnast McKayla Maroney thoroughly enjoyed the video, commenting, "This is hilarious. Tell me what my weakness is pls," though Biles has yet to respond. Jordan Chiles chimed in with a series of laugh-cry emojis.

While in Cabo, Biles and one of her friends were also pictured enjoying a mouth-watering breakfast in bed, and generally having the vacation of a lifetime. Love that for them.

