Simone Biles' Tropical Vacation Pics Are the Definition of Dreamy

Simone Biles is OOO. If you'd like to reach her, good luck to you—because the gymnast is currently in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and evidently having the time of her life. Biles flew out to the Baja California destination on Aug. 19, according to the Daily Mail, for a well-deserved vacation with her friends.

Since then, she has been making us jealous regaling us with photo after photo of the trip on Instagram, captioned with the cutest puns and wordplays. For example, she shared a photo of herself in a colorfully printed co-ord, with the ocean as a backdrop, and captioned it, "never crabby when I’m here."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She also posted photos of herself and her three pals enjoying some fruity-looking beverages, writing, "shell yea to vacationing with friends." Fellow Olympian Suni Lee gave this post her seal of approval, with the simple comment, "all hot."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My personal favorite is the photo of Biles grinning back at the camera while standing on a sandy beach in a white bikini and fedora, which she captioned, "tropic like it’s hot." LOL, why do I have a feeling she has plenty more of these puns ready to go?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While in Mexico, Biles has also held and released some baby turtles, posed with what I can only describe as a wall of lights, and just generally spent her time "beaching until further notice." After working super hard for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo, I'm so glad Biles gets to live "on island time" for a bit.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io