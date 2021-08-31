Priyanka Chopra Is Nick Jonas' "Snack" in NSFW New Photo

Marriage seems to be treating Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra well. Chopra recently shared a photo on Instagram of her husband pretending to—ahem—eat off of her butt with a knife and fork while she sunbathes in a bikini and white Gucci sunglasses. The actress captioned the pic, "Snack" with a knife-and-fork and red heart emoji.

Drew Barrymore wrote, "Amazing," while Paris Hilton commented a fire emoji, but Chopra's cousin Parineeti Chopra was somewhat less impressed. She wrote, "What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed." These are all fair points, TBH.

Chopra also shared a selfie that appears to have been taken the same day, showing off her full beachy look—which consists of red bikini bottoms, a black triangle bikini top, a belly ring and the same large Gucci sunglasses. She captioned this photo, "Sundays like this tho…" with a red heart, and tagged it as "Home- :)" An apparently still hungry Jonas commented, "Yummy."

Chopra, who was Marie Claire's cover star earlier this year, shares a massive Los Angeles home with Jonas, which reportedly cost some $20 million. She told us about getting to spend time there with her husband during the pandemic. "Both of our schedules are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever had six months together,” she said. “It only took a global pandemic for that to happen."

Aside from spending quality time together as a couple, Chopra wrote her book and got bangs during COVID—which I think we can all agree are both on the same level in terms of huge life decisions.

