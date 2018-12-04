image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Queen Thinks Royal Protocol Is "All Rubbish"
Vanderpump Rules - Season 6
2
All the Drama of 'Vanderpump Rules' Seasons Past
Businesswoman sitting on yellow couch, using laptop
3
The Truth About the Gender Wage Gap
image
4
The 15 Best Skincare Sets for the Holidays
image
5
What to Wear to Your Office Holiday Party

Priyanka Chopra's Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Veil Was 75 Feet Long

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married over the weekend with not one but two lavish ceremonies honoring their different cultures. Now, photos of Priyanka's wedding dress for the Western portion of the ceremony are here, and the gown is gorgeous. The bride wore a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren dress, which featured floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The embroidery, which included mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals took a total of—wait for it—1,826 hours to complete.

If you're obsessed with the buttons on her dress (as I am), here's an extra tidbit: The dress itself had 135 satin-covered buttons. Underneath the gown was a strapless column dress made of mother of pearl sequins. In addition, Priyanka had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her own wedding gown.

The couple took a wedding snap in front of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and it was there we got a full look at Priyanka's extravagant wedding veil. The Ralph Lauren piece was 75 foot long and hand-stitched into the embroidery design were eight words and phrases, specially chosen by the actress.

View this post on Instagram

Ralph Lauren is honored to announce that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren. . The bride’s strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including "Family," "Hope," and "Compassion." . The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”) at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. . The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, 2018. . Courtesy of @People, on newsstands tomorrow. . (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. . Photograph: Jose Villa/Getty Images . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

To give you a sense of how grand Priyanka's veil was, the length of it was basically 4.5 times longer than her friend Meghan Markle's. (The Duchess of Sussex's wedding veil was 16 foot long.) Meanwhile, Nick looked dashing in a custom Purple Label six-button double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up dress shoes. For a special nod to his bride, inside the lapel of the tuxedo, Nick added a small piece of lace from Priyanka's dress. It was embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan," which translates to "My Life."

For the wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra changed into a Ralph Lauren Collection ivory silk evening gown with beaded neck and shoulders. Though we haven't seen photos of that dress yet, don't worry. I have a feeling the star will post it on her Instagram soon.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Ralph Lauren - Front Row & Backstage - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
How Nick Jonas Proposed to Priyanka Chopra
image
Priyanka Chopra on Being a Working Immigrant
image
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Travel to Brazil
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Shop Kate Middleton's Festive Holiday Party Skirt
image The Goods: What to Buy Yourself This Holiday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image What to Wear to Your Office Holiday Party
image Donatella Versace Recreated That J.Lo Dress
image Blake Lively's Chainmail Dress and Huge Curls
image This Princess Diana Dress Is On Sale for £100K
FASHION-US-ALEXANDER WANG 11 Things to Know About the Alexander Wang Show
image 7 Ways to Get Ready for Winter
image
21 White Elephant Gifts You’ll Want to Steal
image
Copy Priyanka Chopra's Sophisticated-Chic Style