Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married over the weekend with not one but two lavish ceremonies honoring their different cultures. Now, photos of Priyanka's wedding dress for the Western portion of the ceremony are here, and the gown is gorgeous. The bride wore a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren dress, which featured floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The embroidery, which included mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals took a total of—wait for it—1,826 hours to complete.

If you're obsessed with the buttons on her dress (as I am), here's an extra tidbit: The dress itself had 135 satin-covered buttons. Underneath the gown was a strapless column dress made of mother of pearl sequins. In addition, Priyanka had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her own wedding gown.

The couple took a wedding snap in front of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and it was there we got a full look at Priyanka's extravagant wedding veil. The Ralph Lauren piece was 75 foot long and hand-stitched into the embroidery design were eight words and phrases, specially chosen by the actress.

To give you a sense of how grand Priyanka's veil was, the length of it was basically 4.5 times longer than her friend Meghan Markle's. (The Duchess of Sussex's wedding veil was 16 foot long.) Meanwhile, Nick looked dashing in a custom Purple Label six-button double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up dress shoes. For a special nod to his bride, inside the lapel of the tuxedo, Nick added a small piece of lace from Priyanka's dress. It was embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan," which translates to "My Life."

For the wedding reception, Priyanka Chopra changed into a Ralph Lauren Collection ivory silk evening gown with beaded neck and shoulders. Though we haven't seen photos of that dress yet, don't worry. I have a feeling the star will post it on her Instagram soon.

