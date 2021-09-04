Oprah Might Bring Harry and Meghan as Her Date to the Emmys

Oprah is something of an Emmy veteran, having taken home a whopping 19 of the statutes herself between the Daytime and Primetime awards. And while we tend to remember the projects she’s worked on far more than the award show appearances she attended, this year’s Emmys might be particularly notable. You see, Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan in March of last year, which was filled to the brim with jaw-dropping revelations, is now nominated for the award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special—and guess who she’’s reportedly considering bringing as her dates? Obviously it’s Meghan and Harry.

According to the Guardian UK , the organizers of the awards reached out to Harry and Meghan last week. But there’s a little bit of a catch, according to the article, in that the Television Academy also issued a statement that said “nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination...Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards.”

So with only four tickets, Oprah now has to decide whether she brings the folks who gave her the interview, or the folks who worked in production so that we could all see it. While the article suggests that these pandemic-related precautions will put Oprah in something of a sticky wicket (as fictional British people like to say) since it means she must decide whether to take Harry and Meghan, her loved ones, or her production crew, I think the choice is pretty clear. If I were on Oprah’s team (and I remain willing to drop everything I am doing and join, just FYI Oprah, if you’re reading this!), I would understand if she took literal royalty over me.



We’ll know by the time the Emmys air on September 19. Until then, we can just imagine the red carpet looks Meghan might serve if she shows up that night.





