Gayle King Says Oprah's Sit-Down With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Is Her "Best Interview" Ever

Royal fans around the world are excited to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated, upcoming sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During a recent segment on CBS This Morning, Gayle King revealed that she heard from Oprah herself that the 90-minute tell-all with Harry and Meghan is "the best interview she's ever done."

"We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah," King said of the interview. "It's their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I've heard from reliable sources—this is Oprah talking—that it's the best interview she's ever done."

Straight from Oprah definitely qualifies as a "reliable source." King admitted that, like probably everyone hearing that fact, the claim has only made her more interested in seeing the interview for herself.

"So I'm curious," King added. "I think that's saying something."

Here's how CBS described the upcoming, 90-minute interview special in a statement earlier this month:

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

