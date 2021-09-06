Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Longest Sobriety Streak Yet With Sweet Family Video

Chrissy Teigen recently shared some vulnerable news on her Instagram: She hasn't drunk alcohol for the past 50 days.

The star posted an adorable video of her trying to work out on a yoga mat, with her kids Luna and Miles Stephens making it near-impossible to concentrate thanks to their antics.

Alongside the video, Teigen wrote, "today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!"

Teigen first revealed she was sober back in December, then elaborated on why she made this decision soon afterwards via Instagram Stories. Tacked to a photo of the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker, Teigen wrote, "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed). Tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.

"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read."

