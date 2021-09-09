Today's Top Stories
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Might Be Engaged, Source Says

An announcement could be coming soon, apparently.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, california may 27 editorial use only l r megan fox and machine gun kelly attend the 2021 iheartradio music awards at the dolby theatre in los angeles, california, which was broadcast live on fox on may 27, 2021 photo by kevin mazurgetty images for iheartmedia
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Could Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly—real name Colson Baker—be engaged? That's certainly what an insider seemed to heavily suggest to Us Weekly. According to the source, Fox looked to be wearing a "ring on that special finger" on Sept. 8, while watching her man Machine Gun Kelly rehearse for his VMA performance.

The awards show, which takes place this Sunday, Sept. 12, could even feature a "surprise announcement" from the couple, the source added. Only a few days till we find out if these are just rumors or not, then.

Fox and Baker have been dating since 2020, per Insider. In May of that year, the actress' husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed they had broken up in 2019. Fox and Baker have been fairly public with their relationship since then: They especially sent tongues wagging with their risqué photos from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, when they engaged in some serious PDA, showcasing Fox' sexy cutout dress and Baker's tongue, which was painted black for the occasion.

los angeles, california may 23 machine gun kelly and megan fox poses backstage for the 2021 billboard music awards, broadcast on may 23, 2021 at microsoft theater in los angeles, california photo by rich furygetty images for dcp
Rich FuryGetty Images

They have also both taken to Instagram plenty of times to gush about each other. Fox recently wished her boyfriend a happy birthday with a sweet mirror selfie, calling him a "blonde angel baby."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

They also say some pretty weird—or cryptic, I guess, depending on your standpoint—things about each other, like MGK's Valentine's Day post dedicated to his belle. To show her his love, he wrote, "i wear your blood around my neck." Makes sense?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
