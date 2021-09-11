Zendaya has been extremely busy this month blowing everyone’s mind at the Venice Film Festival while promoting the upcoming film Dune (in which she stars alongside an illustrious roster of names like Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac). And who was nowhere to be found by her side on those red carpets? Her rumored love interest Tom Holland. But before you think something is amiss, the notoriously private pair indicated that the fire is still burning via Instagram.



On Friday, Zendaya posted several shots of herself serving up that glorious wet-look Balmain dress she wore on the Venice red carpet—and Tom left a simple but straightforward comment about the photos for her: Three fire emojis.

We couldn't agree more, Tom!

In case you're not up to speed on the rumored romance, Holland and Zendaya have been linked since 2015, when they were cast opposite each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hit theaters a few years later in 2017. Zendaya was cast as Mary Jane (or M.J., as the character calls herself in the film), and though their characters didn’t get together in that movie, there’s speculation that the actors possibly did. However, Holland and Zendaya continuously downplayed their romance for years, insisting they were platonic friends and just very close.

That is...until Page Six posted some steamy pics of the pair making out in a car in L.A. this summer . While it’s not exactly a formal announcement of the relationship, it’s a pretty good indicator that something’s going on, no? And since the cat’s halfway out of the bag anyway, it seems the pair have felt more comfortable showing affection toward one another on main.

Take, for example, this post Tom put on his instagram for Zendaya’s birthday:

The text, which accompanies the photo of Zendaya cuddling up to a spider-suit-clad Holland, reads, “My M.J., have the happiest of birthdays. Call me when your [sic] up.” Zendaya commented on the post, saying, “Calling now,” with a heart emoji.

This just all screams PDA to us, but of course until the couple actually says so, the relationship remains speculation—albeit very steamy speculation.

