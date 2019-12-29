image
Prince George Listens to the Three Lions Football Anthem Every Morning

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • According to comedian Frank Skinner, Prince William revealed during an encounter at the Royal Variety Show that Prince George is a fan of the Three Lions football anthem.
    • Skinner had a hit with the song in 1996.
      • Will says that George listens to the song every single morning when he wakes up.

        Attention royal fans: Prince George has a favorite song and we now know what it is.

        According to Prince William, the oldest Cambridge kid listens to the Three Lions football anthem every single morning when he wakes up.

        This latest royal tidbit comes courtesy of comedian Frank Skinner, who had a hit with George's favorite song in 1996. Skinner learned about his young royal fan when he met William at the Royal Variety Show.

        "I listen to your song every morning," the Duke of Cambridge told Skinner at the Royal Variety Show, according to The Mirror. "Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup. I thought it would fade away but it hasn't. He still plays it every day."

        Skinner also said he shook hands with Will at the event and told the prince, "I think you're the first Aston Villa fan I've ever shaken hands with."

        Here's the Three Lions football anthem, if you want to listen for yourself:

