Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Went on Back-to-Back Family Dates With Their Kids This Weekend in LA

This weekend, rekindled power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their kids out for some blended family fun in Los Angeles.

On Friday, Ben and Jen took four of their kids—his daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and her twins, Max and Emme, 13—to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in LA. Ben's mom, Chris, also joined the group.

Saturday, all five of the couple's kids (including his nine-year-old son, Samuel, who skipped the musical) joined Bennifer at LA's famed Magic Castle.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been back together for a few short months, but they've already started the process of blending their families.

Bennifer stepped out in Los Angeles not once but twice this weekend with several of their kids (collectively, they have five) in tow.

On Friday night, Ben and Jen took his daughters—Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12—and her twins—Max and Emme, 13—for night at the theater to see Hamilton at the Pantages in LA. And, even though Ben's nine-year-old son, Samuel, skipped the outing, the actor/director's mom, Chris, did come along, according to Page Six, which means Ben and Jen are officially introducing (/reintroducing) each other to every important generation of relatives in their fams.

According to TMZ, Bennifer shared a sweet kiss (through their masks—which everyone in the party wore) at the end of the show, when the curtain closed. Ben also reportedly kept his arm around J.Lo the whole time and, miraculously, the very famous pair and their kids went mostly undetected, making for a really low-key, normal family night out.

Seeing Hamilton would be enough to make most people's weekends (/weeks.../months), but Ben and Jen weren't done being perfect parents just yet. On Saturday, the couple took all five of their kids (and Chris, again) for some wonder and awe at the famed Magic Castle in LA.

"Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told People of the family-focused dates. "They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

