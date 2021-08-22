Today's Top Stories
1
The Future of Afghan Women Depends on Us
2
Small Business Spotlight: Yowie
3
Melissa McCarthy & Regina Hall Play Co-Star Trivia
4
This '90s Playlist Will Give You Major Nostalgia
5
Easy At-Home Brow Tints That Really Work

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Went on Back-to-Back Family Dates With Their Kids This Weekend in LA

By Kayleigh Roberts
los angeles, ca august 11 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on august 11, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by photographer groupmegagc images
MEGAGetty Images
    • On Friday, Ben and Jen took four of their kids—his daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and her twins, Max and Emme, 13—to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in LA. Ben's mom, Chris, also joined the group.
      • Saturday, all five of the couple's kids (including his nine-year-old son, Samuel, who skipped the musical) joined Bennifer at LA's famed Magic Castle.

        Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been back together for a few short months, but they've already started the process of blending their families.

        Bennifer stepped out in Los Angeles not once but twice this weekend with several of their kids (collectively, they have five) in tow.

        On Friday night, Ben and Jen took his daughters—Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12—and her twins—Max and Emme, 13—for night at the theater to see Hamilton at the Pantages in LA. And, even though Ben's nine-year-old son, Samuel, skipped the outing, the actor/director's mom, Chris, did come along, according to Page Six, which means Ben and Jen are officially introducing (/reintroducing) each other to every important generation of relatives in their fams.

        According to TMZ, Bennifer shared a sweet kiss (through their masks—which everyone in the party wore) at the end of the show, when the curtain closed. Ben also reportedly kept his arm around J.Lo the whole time and, miraculously, the very famous pair and their kids went mostly undetected, making for a really low-key, normal family night out.

        Seeing Hamilton would be enough to make most people's weekends (/weeks.../months), but Ben and Jen weren't done being perfect parents just yet. On Saturday, the couple took all five of their kids (and Chris, again) for some wonder and awe at the famed Magic Castle in LA.

        "Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told People of the family-focused dates. "They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

        Related Stories
        The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently
        Harry & Meghan Are Still Close to the Queen, TYVM
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently
        Harry & Meghan Are Still Close to the Queen, TYVM
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Archie Inspired Harry and Meghan to Take a Stand
        Harry & Meghan Had a Hard Time Leaving Royal Life
        See Will & Kate's Note About Prince Philip's Death
        Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Pregnant Again
        Kate Middleton Will No Longer Receive This Honor
        Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant
        J-Lo Looked Super Elegant on Set With Netflix
        A-Rod Poses With the Red Porsche He Gave J-Lo