Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Talking About Getting Married," Source Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the talk of the town for weeks on end now, as they seemingly tick off one major relationship milestone after the other. So it might not come as a surprise, exactly, that the two are reportedly "seriously talking about getting married." Still, it feels like big news for those of us who have been more than a little invested in Bennifer 2.0—if the rumors are true, of course.

A source told Us Weekly about these alleged marriage discussions, adding that, "They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time." The source explained that Lopez is the "one that got away" for Affleck, and claimed that he's "determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time."

MEGA Getty Images

This comes after Affleck was spotted browsing jewelry in a Los Angeles outpost of Tiffany & Co, and appeared to be taking notes on what looked suspiciously like engagement rings. He also brought his mom and son along for the ride, which made it seem like it wasn't just a casual outing.

The two celebs previously got engaged in 2002, after meeting on the set of Gigli, but they ultimately called off the wedding. After their 2004 breakup, both Lopez and Affleck went on to marry other people and have children. They reconnected in 2021 after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their separation in April. They have since enjoyed joint vacations and brought their kids (and Affleck's mom) along on their dates, so an impending engagement definitely wouldn't be the most shocking celebrity news we've had this year. We'll just have to wait and see.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

