Today's Top Stories
1
No, Wine Isn't Making You a Better Mom
2
Here's When 'Succession' Season 3 Is Coming to HBO
3
Khaki Pants Deserve to Be Your Go-To Trousers
4
Small Business Spotlight: Yowie
5
Why You Should Invest In a K-Beauty Sunscreen

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Talking About Getting Married," Source Says

Could it be happening this time?

By Iris Goldsztajn
ben affleck and jennifer lopez during jennifer lopez and ben affleck on location for jersey girl at park avenue and 55th street in manhattan in new york, new york, united states photo by james devaneywireimage
James DevaneyGetty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the talk of the town for weeks on end now, as they seemingly tick off one major relationship milestone after the other. So it might not come as a surprise, exactly, that the two are reportedly "seriously talking about getting married." Still, it feels like big news for those of us who have been more than a little invested in Bennifer 2.0—if the rumors are true, of course.

A source told Us Weekly about these alleged marriage discussions, adding that, "They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time." The source explained that Lopez is the "one that got away" for Affleck, and claimed that he's "determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time."

los angeles, ca august 11 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on august 11, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by photographer groupmegagc images
MEGAGetty Images

This comes after Affleck was spotted browsing jewelry in a Los Angeles outpost of Tiffany & Co, and appeared to be taking notes on what looked suspiciously like engagement rings. He also brought his mom and son along for the ride, which made it seem like it wasn't just a casual outing.

The two celebs previously got engaged in 2002, after meeting on the set of Gigli, but they ultimately called off the wedding. After their 2004 breakup, both Lopez and Affleck went on to marry other people and have children. They reconnected in 2021 after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their separation in April. They have since enjoyed joint vacations and brought their kids (and Affleck's mom) along on their dates, so an impending engagement definitely wouldn't be the most shocking celebrity news we've had this year. We'll just have to wait and see.

Related Stories
Jennifer Lopez Wears Old Bracelet From Ben Affleck
Bennifer Recreated Their 2002 PDA Moment
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan & Harry Are "Very Close" With Will & Kate
Kanye Has Filed to Change His Legal Name to "Ye"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
See Simone Biles' Tropical Vacation Pics
Ben Affleck Is Window-Shopping at Tiffany's Now
Rihanna Went Swimming in Fenty Lingerie
Reese Witherspoon Shared a Cute Pic With Her Kids
Blake Lively Is Ready for Her Birthday
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Star in New Tiffany's Campaign
Stephanie Beatriz Welcomes Her First Child
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up to Husband Dalton Gomez