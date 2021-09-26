During their New York City visit this last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry covered some serious ground—from visiting the One World Trade Center Observatory, to filming scene s for their upcoming Netflix and Spotify projects, and then finally making a stop at the Global Citizen Festival, where they shared an important message about sending vaccines from richer countries to developing ones.

But eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that while visiting the observatory with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan donned some earrings that may have looked just a little familiar: They’re the exact same pair of gorgeous diamond studs she wore on her wedding day at Windsor in May 2018!

Harry and Meghan on their wedding day, May 2018, with Meghan in the earrings. Jeff J Mitchell Getty Images

The couple were both in dark colors for the visit, with Meghan in a navy turtleneck-and-coat combo—very chic, very New York—and a sleek low bun to show off her earrings, because when you have this beautiful a piece of jewelry you show it off.



The earrings are reportedly worth $16,500, and this isn’t the first non-wedding occasion on which she’s worn them out and about: According to People , she also wore them a month before her wedding to the April 2018 Invictus Games:

Harry and Meghan at the April 2018 Invictus Games reception (and Meghan, again, wearing the earrings). Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Harry and Meghan wrapped up their busy trip to NYC with the aforementioned stopover at Global Citizen, and their message about vaccine equity is an important one. "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening,” Meghan told the crowd at Global Citizen. Harry then added:

"We have what we need to vaccinate the world...Many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren't allowed to, because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them. These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they're waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines, you paid for them."

An important message, to be sure. Here’s hoping we get to see a lot more of Harry and Meghan as they make future trips around the country, spreading awareness of major issues like climate change and vaccine equity (and, yes, looking amazing while doing it).

