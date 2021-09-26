Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Glowed in an Embellished White Mini Dress at Global Citizen Live

Her gorgeous mini was from Valentino.

meghan mini dress
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

For the Global Citizen Live concert on Saturday night, Meghan Markle chose a gorgeous Valentino dress for a warm fall day: the brand's Embellished Shift Dress, which Meghan paired with spiky black pumps and classic gold jewelry. During crisper moments during the evening, she covered up in a long black jacket.

Speaking at the concert, Meghan said: "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening."

Harry backed her up, telling the crowd: "We have what we need to vaccinate the world...Many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren't allowed to, because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them. These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they're waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines, you paid for them."

harry and meghan
Getty Images
harry and meghan
Getty Images
harry and meghan
Getty Images
