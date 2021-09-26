Today's Top Stories
1
Our Favorite Looks From Milan Fashion Week
2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
3
Your Unofficial Return-to-Office Plan
4
Not Your Mom's Book Club
5
Watch the 'The Morning Show' Cast Play Trivia

Harry and Meghan Are Reportedly Taping Their NYC Trip for a Netflix Documentary

Page Six reported that the couple are making a "fly-on-the-wall documentary."

harry meghan documentary
Theo WargoGetty Images

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative, multi-year Netflix deal—and according to Page Six, one of their not-yet-announced projects is a "fly-on-the-wall" documentary about their lives. The couple reportedly brought along a videographer for their September 2021 trip to New York City, which culminated in the Global Citizen Live concert Saturday night, to tape potential material for the documentary, per Page Six.

According to the outlet, the documentary was "one of the first things they ever discussed with Netflix chiefs" before signing the Netflix deal last fall. The scope of the documentary is unclear, but Page Six reports that Meghan and Harry were both wearing mics during trips to Harlem and to One World Trade Center. If true, it's likely that they would also be filmed at the Global Citizen Live concert, where the couple made an appearance to discuss vaccine equity.

At the concert, Meghan said: "Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it, it’s been a lot and some people are just over it. But, if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over. There’s so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here."

new york, new york september 23 prince harry, duke of sussex, and meghan, duchess of sussex, visit one world observatory on september 23, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillwireimage
Taylor HillGetty Images

The documentary would be just one of several projects the couple is working on with Netflix, including a time-traveling animated series about a girl called Pearl—executive produced by Meghan herself—and a documentary on the Invictus Games, a project close to Harry's heart.

Related Stories
Harry and Meghan Are Trying to Meet with the Queen
Meghan and Harry Once Stalked Each Other on IG
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle Looked Gorgeous at Global Citizen
Keep an Eye on Lady Louise Windsor
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Beatrice's Daughter May Get a Royal Title
James Middleton’s Wife Thought He Was a Waiter
Meghan Markle Got a New Nickname
Harry Said the Queen and Philip Were "Adorable"
Kate Middleton Played Tennis With Emma Raducanu
Tom Felton Collapsed on a Golf Course
Ashley Olsen Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Harry Carries Briefcase That Reads "Archie's Papa"