Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative, multi-year Netflix deal—and according to Page Six, one of their not-yet-announced projects is a "fly-on-the-wall" documentary about their lives. The couple reportedly brought along a videographer for their September 2021 trip to New York City, which culminated in the Global Citizen Live concert Saturday night, to tape potential material for the documentary, per Page Six.

According to the outlet, the documentary was "one of the first things they ever discussed with Netflix chiefs" before signing the Netflix deal last fall. The scope of the documentary is unclear, but Page Six reports that Meghan and Harry were both wearing mics during trips to Harlem and to One World Trade Center. If true, it's likely that they would also be filmed at the Global Citizen Live concert, where the couple made an appearance to discuss vaccine equity.

At the concert, Meghan said: "Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it, it’s been a lot and some people are just over it. But, if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over. There’s so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here."

Taylor Hill Getty Images

The documentary would be just one of several projects the couple is working on with Netflix, including a time-traveling animated series about a girl called Pearl—executive produced by Meghan herself—and a documentary on the Invictus Games, a project close to Harry's heart.

