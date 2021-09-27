Today's Top Stories
1
The Biggest Trends From the Spring/Summer Runways
2
Where Did All My Work Friends Go?
3
Not Your Mom's Book Club
4
Iconic Fall Movies to Get You in the Spirit
5
Princess Beatrice's Daughter May Get a Royal Title

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Made Out a Bunch in NYC

He flew out specially.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

I have an extremely legit scientific theory about how you know that a celebrity couple is blissfully in love: They couldn't care less about being followed by photographers.

And Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? They are so incredibly in love. It's just science.

The pair was spotted engaging in incredible amounts of PDA this past weekend in New York City, caring not one bit that cameras were in their faces. They stepped out for a walk around town on Sept. 26, during which they held hands, laughed uproariously at each other's jokes, generally goofed around... and made out a whole bunch. For this very important occasion, Lopez donned a perfect fall look: a green plaid maxi dress with a matching coat. Affleck wore a dark gray wool jacket and jeans. See for yourself:

new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, new york september 26 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen on september 26, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Ooh la la!

Affleck had flown in to NYC specially to watch his belle perform at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, a charity concert for COVID-19 relief.

"Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week," a source told People. "They met up in N.Y.C. yesterday. Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform. They are always supportive of each other's careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week." See, told you they're head over heels.

After the concert, the lovebirds were spotted leaving hand-in-hand, with Lopez in an oversized "J-Lo" t-shirt, ripped boyfriend jeans and some dangerous-looking heeled sandals. Here's Affleck helping her down some stairs:

new york, new york september 25 jennifer lopez and ben affleck are seen leaving global citizen live at central park on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by robert kamaugc images
Robert KamauGetty Images

I wish these two a lifetime of happiness.

Related Stories
Ben Affleck Is "in Awe" of Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck Stops a Pushy Fan From Touching J.Lo
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Lady Gaga Stunned in an Old Hollywood Look
Olivia Rodrigo Looked Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Will's "Alleged Bullying" Drove the Sussexes Out
Sam Asghari Opens Up About Britney Documentaries
Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Concerning Royal Insiders
Meghan Markle Wore Some Familiar Earrings in NYC
Harry and Meghan Could Visit England for Christmas
Meghan Markle Looked Gorgeous at Global Citizen
Harry and Meghan Are Taping Their NYC Trip
Keep an Eye on Lady Louise Windsor