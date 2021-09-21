Ben Affleck Says He's "in Awe" of Jennifer Lopez in New Interview

We've come a long way since Jennifer Lopez expertly dodged a question about Ben Affleck, in order to neither confirm nor deny their rekindled romance—and that was only back in July! Just days later, the two were making out on a boat in Europe and sharing it with the world. Since then, Bennifer have been on trips together, brought their respective kids on various outings, and reportedly discussed marriage.

One celebrity relationship milestone we hadn't been treated to until now? The "Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah's couch" moment, or one of the lovebirds gushing about the other in a widely circulated interview. Well, folks, I'm happy to announce that moment has finally arrived. Lopez was recently named Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary, and Affleck was among the people close to her asked to comment on her impact—and boy did he deliver.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," Affleck told the outlet. "I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Honestly, was that an interview or wedding vows?! Good for them, either way.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

