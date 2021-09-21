Today's Top Stories
1
The Future of Women and Work
2
All Hail the Middle Part
3
These Goats Could Help Save California
4
Watch the 'The Morning Show' Cast Play Trivia
5
The Winter Trends to Start Investing In Now

Ben Affleck Says He's "in Awe" of Jennifer Lopez in New Interview

J-Lo was named Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary.

By Iris Goldsztajn
american actor ben affleck and american actress and singer jennifer lopez at the 78 venice international film festival 2021 the last duel red carpet venice italy, september 10th, 2021 photo by marilla siciliaarchivio marilla siciliamondadori portfolio via getty images
Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

We've come a long way since Jennifer Lopez expertly dodged a question about Ben Affleck, in order to neither confirm nor deny their rekindled romance—and that was only back in July! Just days later, the two were making out on a boat in Europe and sharing it with the world. Since then, Bennifer have been on trips together, brought their respective kids on various outings, and reportedly discussed marriage.

One celebrity relationship milestone we hadn't been treated to until now? The "Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah's couch" moment, or one of the lovebirds gushing about the other in a widely circulated interview. Well, folks, I'm happy to announce that moment has finally arrived. Lopez was recently named Adweek's 2021 Brand Visionary, and Affleck was among the people close to her asked to comment on her impact—and boy did he deliver.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," Affleck told the outlet. "I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Honestly, was that an interview or wedding vows?! Good for them, either way.

Related Stories
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Kiss in Masks at the Met Gala
Ben Affleck Stops a Pushy Fan From Touching J.Lo
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Princess Eugenie's Son Got to Meet Prince Philip
Ashley Graham Is Having Twin Boys
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Gabrielle Union Danced Topless at a Window
Princess Beatrice Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl
Gigi Hadid's Mom Shared Sweet Pics of Khai
Kate & Will Probably Won't Have a Fourth Child
Ben & Jen Plan to Spend the Holidays Together
Kate & Will Are "Anxious" About Harry & Meghan
Mandy Moore Calls Breast Pump Emmy's MVP Accessory
Royal Nanny to Get Damages from Interview Scandal