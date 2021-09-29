Chrissy Teigen Honored the "Son We Almost Had" With a Heartbreaking Message

It's been almost a year since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tragically lost their pregnancy. Honoring her late son Jack on Son's Day, Teigen posted a photo of herself and her husband in the hospital after losing their baby.

She wrote, "and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

Words of support poured in, with commenters sending Teigen and her family their love and compassion.

On Oct. 1, 2020, Teigen announced the loss on Instagram, vulnerably sharing her grief and disbelief. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She continued, "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.



"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.



"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Teigen and Legend share two children, Luna and Miles, whom Teigen also honored on Son's Day, writing, "crap if he grows up and sees I posted for daughter’s day and not son’s, will he be mad? are these going to be the grievances our kids have?? anyhow I love you so much, son!!"

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

