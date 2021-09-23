Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC

The Sussexes have arrived in New York City! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul on a visit to the One World Observatory. This is the first stop on the couple's NYC trip to discuss vaccine equity ahead of Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park.
Meghan is clearly ready for fall. The Duchess chose to wear a navy turtle neck, trousers, and a coat paired with Aquazzura pumps. You can see photos of the couple entering the World Trade Center here:
It's unclear where else the Sussexes will stop during their NYC trip aside from the upcoming concert, but it's been quite a journey since Meghan last visited the city for her baby shower in 2019. (You know, exiting the royal family, living through a pandemic, giving birth to two children, all of the things.)
This is the couple's first public appearance since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, in June. It's also unknown whether or not Archie and Lilibet are in NYC with their parents or back home in California.