Meghan Markle's NYC Handbag Was a Sweet Nod to Princess Diana

And that's not its only hidden meaning.

By Iris Goldsztajn
duchess of sussex meghan markle speaks during the 2021 global citizen live festival at the great lawn, central park on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

For such a high-profile public engagement as the Sussexes' New York City visit last week, it's unlikely that Meghan Markle left any sartorial choices up to chance—so the fact that the handbag she was seen carrying has two hidden meanings hardly seems like a coincidence.

new york, new york september 25 meghan markle, duchess of sussex, and prince harry, duke of sussex, depart the global citizen concert in central park on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Firstly, her handbag was a Dior Lady D-Lite, a canvas version of the classic Lady Dior bag. This bag was named after Markle's late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who was often seen carrying the black quilted leather version, as pointed out by Hello!.

"[The Lady Dior] became iconic thanks to its association with a role model beloved by so many," Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri told the Financial Times. So Markle clearly wanted the memory of her husband's mom alongside her while in New York.

Here is Diana with the bag:

londres, la princesse de galles bavarde avec un jeune handicapÃ© Ã  son arrivÃ©e au london lightouse, centre daide aux personnes atteintes du sida photo by mathieu polaksygmasygma via getty images
Mathieu PolakGetty Images
london, united kingdom march 06 diana, princess of wales shaking hands as she arrives at the national hospital for neurology and neurosurgery in london the princess is wearing a pale pink suit and carrying a christian dior handbag photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images

And with a larger navy version:

argentina november 24 princess diana holding a bouquet of flowers and her christian dior handbag during her official visit to argentina photo by tim graham photo library via getty images
Tim GrahamGetty Images

But that's not the only significant feature of Markle's handbag: It was also monogrammed with "DSSOS," as pointed out by a very observant Twitter user. The initials stand for Duchess of Sussex (and not "Madame Duchess" as she will henceforth be known). You can see the detail below:

new york, new york september 25 meghan markle, duchess of sussex, and prince harry, duke of sussex, depart the global citizen concert in central park on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Markle was spotted carrying the Dior handbag while leaving the Global Citizen Live concert on Sept. 25. For that event, the duchess wore a beautiful embellished white mini-dress by Valentino with pointy black pumps. The couple took the stage to advocate for COVID-19 vaccine equality around the world.

new york, ny september 25 prince harry and meghan markle at global citizen live on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by ndzstar maxgc images
NDZ/Star MaxGetty Images
