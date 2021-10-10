Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton’s James Bond Premiere Look Was a Tribute to Princess Diana

The golden look reminded viewers of Diana's 1985 'View to a Kill' gown.

london, england september 28 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends the "no time to die" world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Kate Middleton is always stunning, but the Jenny Packham gown she wore to the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on September 29 was above and beyond glam. Headlines all over the world expounded on Kate’s gorgeous look—how she stole the show, how she looked “extra royal,” and how she radiated a Princess Diana vibe. And on that last point, according to Us Weekly, the comparisons to Diana were very much intentional.

The publication quotes a “source close to the duchess” who explained that Kate “wanted to pay homage to [Diana] on the night of the No Time to Die premiere by channeling the dress Diana wore at the View To A Kill premiere.”

And it’s true that, in 1985, Princess Diana attended the premiere of the James Bond film View to a Kill in a sparkling, show-stopping silver dress that looked remarkably similar in some ways to the dress Kate donned:

princess diana 1961 1997 arrives for the london premiere of the james bond film a view to a kill at the empire, leicester square, july 1985 she is wearing a gold lame evening gown by bruce oldfield photo by jayne fincherprincess diana archivegetty images
Diana at the 1985 premiere of the James Bond film ’View to a Kill.’
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

But, per the publication’s source, it would be incorrect to say that Kate was trying to fill Diana’s shoes in any way—only that the look was done as a symbol of admiration for Prince William’s late mother. And it’s a style inspiration that’s gone back a long time for Kate, according to the source: “Kate admired Diana’s taste in fashion before William came into her life...During her school days she’d tell friends that Diana was her style icon.

We have to say, it seems like she would have made Diana very proud with the look:

london, england september 28 catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge attend the no time to die world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
William and Kate at the ’No Time to Die’ premiere in September.
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Plus, the source says, Kate’s ultra glam style had some added benefits to the royal family in general. “William was in awe of Kate as she led the way down the red carpet, interacting with fans and Charles and Camilla," they said. "[She was] giving a sense of unity and showing the world that the royal family is still thriving.”

There’s a bit of a tradition of members of the royal family attending the premiere of James Bond movies—the Queen even reportedly admitted to seeing every single film during her reign.

