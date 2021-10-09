There’s plenty of drama happening in the royal family, but up to now the beef between Harry and his father hasn’t seemed to create any long-term consequences. It’s always seemed like if one party was able to extend an olive branch, maybe all could be forgiven. But if this report turns out to be true, the bygones may not be as bygone as we hoped: According to a story in Express , Prince Charles is reconsidering his plan to bestow Clarence House, a sprawling royal property, on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Denying them the residence would be a pretty big blow to any reconciliation plans.

Clarence House, a London-based royal residence, was used by Prince Charles after the Queen Mother passed away, and he had “earmarked” it for Harry and Meghan once he became king. Previously, it had been the Queen Mother’s royal residence, and before that, it housed Queen Elizabeth herself before her coronation. At various times, the residence has also seen Prince William walking its halls (he lived there between 2003 and 2011, and he and Kate even sat down for their engagement interview there) and Prince Harry, whose time there overlapped with his brother’s. So this is a family home with a lot of history and a soft spot in the hearts of Harry and Meghan.

But apparently the family drama has gotten too tense. A source quoted in Express says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to the U.S. took the property off the table, as far as Charles is concerned. Instead, it may just sit empty (though it is open to visitors) until Prince William and Kate may want it for their children. “It is now more likely to be saved for Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis,” said the source. (Remember, though, that George is the eldest and he’s only eight.)

So much for water under the bridge, huh?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io