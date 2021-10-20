Today's Top Stories
The Queen Just "Reluctantly" Canceled a Trip After Being Advised to Rest

She was scheduled to visit Northern Ireland.

By Iris Goldsztajn
salisbury, england october 15 britains queen elizabeth ii speaks with staff during a visit to the defence science and technology laboratory dstl at porton down science park on october 15, 2020 near salisbury, england the queen and the duke of cambridge visited the defence science and technology laboratory dstl where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a forensic explosives investigation and meet staff who were involved in the salisbury novichok incident her majesty and his royal highness also formally opened the new energetics analysis centre photo by ben stansall wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

The Queen will no longer be traveling to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to get some rest.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesperson said (via The Guardian). "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

Though this very vague statement makes it sound like the Queen might be slightly under the weather (a nasty cold is going around the UK right now, so that's one possibility), she apparently doesn't have COVID.

With that in mind, it doesn't sound like HM has completely given up on catching up with the Northern Irish. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the spokesperson added.

Though her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visited the country just weeks ago, the Queen hasn't returned to Northern Ireland since her 2016 visit with late husband Prince Philip.

giants causeway, northern ireland june 28 queen elizabeth ii and prince philip, duke of edinburgh visit the giants causeway on june 28, 2016 in county antrim, northern ireland, united kingdom photo by arthur edwardswpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

This comes after the Queen was also advised by her doctors to stop drinking except on special occasions in the run-up to the Platinum Jubilee next year. In June 2022, HM will be marking 70 years of reign, which obviously makes her the longest reigning monarch in UK history. Queen Victoria comes a surprisingly close second, though, clocking in at almost 64 years—an incredible feat if you consider the average lifespan during the 19th century.

All that to say, here's hoping we see Queen Elizabeth back on her feet in no time.

