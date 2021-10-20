The Queen Just "Reluctantly" Canceled a Trip After Being Advised to Rest

The Queen will no longer be traveling to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to get some rest.

"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," a spokesperson said (via The Guardian). "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

Though this very vague statement makes it sound like the Queen might be slightly under the weather (a nasty cold is going around the UK right now, so that's one possibility), she apparently doesn't have COVID.

With that in mind, it doesn't sound like HM has completely given up on catching up with the Northern Irish. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the spokesperson added.

Though her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visited the country just weeks ago, the Queen hasn't returned to Northern Ireland since her 2016 visit with late husband Prince Philip.

WPA Pool Getty Images

This comes after the Queen was also advised by her doctors to stop drinking except on special occasions in the run-up to the Platinum Jubilee next year. In June 2022, HM will be marking 70 years of reign, which obviously makes her the longest reigning monarch in UK history. Queen Victoria comes a surprisingly close second, though, clocking in at almost 64 years—an incredible feat if you consider the average lifespan during the 19th century.

All that to say, here's hoping we see Queen Elizabeth back on her feet in no time.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

