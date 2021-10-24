If you're following royal family gossip, you've probably heard that tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry are at an all-time high. But that might not be the whole story, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail about a speech William gave earlier this week.



At a reception to celebrate the unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana, Prince William mentioned that he and Harry were “both happy” with the piece. The event had been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, though earlier this year the brothers appeared together for the statue’s actual unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, one of Diana’s favorite spots. A body language expert who spoke to Marie Claire at the time analyzed the photos and determined that the brothers, despite smiling for pictures, likely felt a little uncomfortable being together.



Princes William and Harry admire the new statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington. WPA Pool Getty Images

Though there was speculation that Harry would be in attendance at the rescheduled reception, too, those were quickly quashed , accompanied by unconfirmed rumors that animosity between the brothers had heated up once again. And as expected, Harry and Meghan were not at the reception for the statue alongside Prince William. But, judging by the remarks William made, things may be getting better.

According to the Mail’s source, speaking on conditions of anonymity, “William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue.” The source added, “He mentioned Harry by name.”

That might seem like a small thing, but per the source, “The brothers are barely on speaking terms but it's clear the Princess Di statue has done some good.”

It’s unclear when the brothers will have an opportunity to be together in-person again, but it does seem like this event melted some of the ice between them.

