Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Time to End Equal Pay Days and Pass the ERA
2
Why I'm Loving Longchamp's Greenest Travel Bag
3
Get Ready for Some Incredible Books in 2022
4
The Brow Growth Serums That Really Work
5
Win Halloween With One of Those Costumes for Duos

Prince William's Remarks at an Event Suggest He Still Talks to Prince Harry

The speech was given at a reception for a new statue of Princess Diana, which was unveiled earlier this year.

london, england july 01 prince william, duke of cambridge left and prince harry, duke of sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother diana, princess of wales, in the sunken garden at kensington palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on july 1, 2021 in london, england today would have been the 60th birthday of princess diana, who died in 1997 at a ceremony here today, her sons prince william and prince harry, the duke of cambridge and the duke of sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory photo by yui mok wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

If you're following royal family gossip, you've probably heard that tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry are at an all-time high. But that might not be the whole story, according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail about a speech William gave earlier this week.

At a reception to celebrate the unveiling of a statue honoring Princess Diana, Prince William mentioned that he and Harry were “both happy” with the piece. The event had been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, though earlier this year the brothers appeared together for the statue’s actual unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, one of Diana’s favorite spots. A body language expert who spoke to Marie Claire at the time analyzed the photos and determined that the brothers, despite smiling for pictures, likely felt a little uncomfortable being together.

london, england july 01 prince william, duke of cambridge and prince harry, duke of sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother diana, princess of wales, in the sunken garden at kensington palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on july 1, 2021 in london, england today would have been the 60th birthday of princess diana, who died in 1997 at a ceremony here today, her sons prince william and prince harry, the duke of cambridge and the duke of sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory photo by dominic lipinski wpa poolgetty images
Princes William and Harry admire the new statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington.
WPA PoolGetty Images

Though there was speculation that Harry would be in attendance at the rescheduled reception, too, those were quickly quashed, accompanied by unconfirmed rumors that animosity between the brothers had heated up once again. And as expected, Harry and Meghan were not at the reception for the statue alongside Prince William. But, judging by the remarks William made, things may be getting better.

According to the Mail’s source, speaking on conditions of anonymity, “William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue.” The source added, “He mentioned Harry by name.”

That might seem like a small thing, but per the source, “The brothers are barely on speaking terms but it's clear the Princess Di statue has done some good.”

It’s unclear when the brothers will have an opportunity to be together in-person again, but it does seem like this event melted some of the ice between them.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Republicans Want Meghan Markle Stripped of Title
Princess Diana Would Be "Horrified" By Portrayals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Cambridges Head Out on Vacation
Spice Girls Reunion Tour Might Feature Posh Spice
Prince Charles' Revealing Joke About the Throne
Some People Think Prince Harry Sounds American Now
Prince Charles May Make Buckingham Palace a Museum
Chrissy's Daughter Luna Is Learning to Read
The Queen Spent a Night in Hospital
Kate and Will Made Emma Watson Crack Up