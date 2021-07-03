Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry's Reaction to Seeing the Princess Diana Statue for the First Time Revealed by Lip Reader

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 01 prince william, duke of cambridge left and prince harry, duke of sussex unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother diana, princess of wales, in the sunken garden at kensington palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on july 1, 2021 in london, england today would have been the 60th birthday of princess diana, who died in 1997 at a ceremony here today, her sons prince william and prince harry, the duke of cambridge and the duke of sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory photo by dominic lipinski wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, royal fans watched intently as Prince William and Prince Harry stepped out for a rare joint appearance to unveiling a new statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.
      • According to Freeman, Harry was particularly pleased with the piece, saying, "Wow! Isn't that amazing," and "This is spectacular."

        Prince Harry made a rare trip home to the United Kingdom this week to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

        And, according to professional lip reader, the Duke of Sussex was very pleased with how the memorial, a bronze statue by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, turned out.

        When Harry and his brother, Prince William, removed the cloth covering the bronze statue, Harry, was stunned, saying, "Wow! Isn't that amazing," according to professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman (per The Mirror).

        According to Freeman, William replied, "What a reveal. Okay. Okay."

        Harry's reaction continued to be one of awe, according to Freeman, who said that the Duke of Sussex went on to repeat, "amazing," and then to smile and say, "This is spectacular."

        Harry and William's reactions to the memorial were caught on camera at the unveiling, which took place in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. The Diana memorial sits in the royal garden, which contains 4,000 flowers, including many of Diana's personal favorites, forget-me-nots.

