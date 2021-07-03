Prince Harry's Reaction to Seeing the Princess Diana Statue for the First Time Revealed by Lip Reader

Earlier this week, royal fans watched intently as Prince William and Prince Harry stepped out for a rare joint appearance to unveiling a new statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman analyzed footage of the brothers at the ceremony to discern exactly what they probably said in reaction to seeing the sculpture for the first time.

According to Freeman, Harry was particularly pleased with the piece, saying, "Wow! Isn't that amazing," and "This is spectacular."

Prince Harry made a rare trip home to the United Kingdom this week to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

And, according to professional lip reader, the Duke of Sussex was very pleased with how the memorial, a bronze statue by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, turned out.

When Harry and his brother, Prince William, removed the cloth covering the bronze statue, Harry, was stunned, saying, "Wow! Isn't that amazing," according to professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman (per The Mirror).

According to Freeman, William replied, "What a reveal. Okay. Okay."

Harry's reaction continued to be one of awe, according to Freeman, who said that the Duke of Sussex went on to repeat, "amazing," and then to smile and say, "This is spectacular."



Harry and William's reactions to the memorial were caught on camera at the unveiling, which took place in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. The Diana memorial sits in the royal garden, which contains 4,000 flowers, including many of Diana's personal favorites, forget-me-nots.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io