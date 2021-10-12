Today's Top Stories
1
Fall 2021 Trends to Try Right Now
2
24 Hours With Jodie Comer
3
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
4
Your Favorite Celebs in Gloriously ﻿'80s Fashion
5
The Best Jokes From Kim's Savage SNL Hosting Gig

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Travel for Prince William's Event in Honor of Princess Diana

It's unclear why not.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny september 25 prince harry and meghan markle at global citizen live on september 25, 2021 in new york city photo by ndzstar maxgc images
NDZ/Star MaxGetty Images

It's anyone's guess when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will next return to the UK, but one thing's for sure: It won't be this month. A source tells Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "will not be in attendance" at a party hosted by Prince William in honor of Princess Diana later in October.

The event was meant to accompany the unveiling of the statue of Diana in July, which Harry attended, but was postponed to the fall instead. Given how far away the youngest of Diana's sons now lives from the UK, it's understandable that he wouldn't want to make the trip—though Us Weekly's source doesn't shed light on the reasons behind the Sussexes' decision not to attend. Unfortunately, relations between the UK and US branches of the royal family have been tense in recent months, which may also explain why the California-based couple may be loath to jump on a transatlantic plane just yet.

The Duke of Sussex' visit to the UK in July was a rare one, and his wife still has yet to return to her in-laws' country since the couple left in 2020. Though they were previously rumored to possibly return to the UK together for Christmas, one royal expert subsequently claimed that he thought Markle might never make the trip again and that Prince Harry would delay his homecoming as much as possible. However, their daughter Lilibet hasn't met any of her dad's family members yet, so those claims seem a bit far-fetched.

The upcoming party for Diana will celebrate the donors who helped make her statue a reality, to whom Harry is making sure to express his gratitude despite his planned no-show. "Harry is personally connecting with donors regarding the event," a different source tells Us Weekly.

Related Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
Snoop Dogg Invited Harry Over for Thanksgiving
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Megan Fox and MGK's First Meeting Sounds Strange
George Helped Amal With a Wardrobe Malfunction
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Britney Spears Is Writing a Murder Mystery Book
Here's Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market
Cardi B Officiated Two Brides' Wedding
Ben & Jen Were Power Couple Goals Again
Charles & Diana's Marriage Was Like Business
Megan Fox Transformed Her Hair
Kim K's Kourtney Impression Is Spot-On
Adele Was Asked About Her "Body Count" on IG Live