Today's Top Stories
1
A Horror Bucket List for Scary Movie Buffs
2
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
3
Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
4
The Brand-New Audiobooks to Add to Your Lineup
5
Salvatore Ferragamo Drops Sustainable Collection

Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Expected to Be Critical of Charles, Says Royal Expert

The source added that Charles will want a "hard hat" to deal with the blowback.

new york, new york september 23 meghan, duchess of sussex, and prince harry, duke of sussex, visit one world observatory on september 23, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillwireimage
Taylor HillGetty Images

Never mind that no one has actually read Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, or the fact that isn’t expected to hit stands until late next year: This book is already responsible for some serious drama. For one thing, as royal expert Nick Bullen pointed out earlier this year, 2022 is going to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, a year-long celebration of Elizabeth II’s reign—the longest in English history. Some people, said Bullen, might see the timing as disrespectful, in that it might be construed as stepping on the Queen’s toes or stealing the spotlight.

Of course, this argument suggests that the memoir will be critical of the royal family, something that remains speculation. However, we’re already seeing some indications that, at least when it comes to certain members of the Firm, Harry may not pull any punches.

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal biographer and expert Andrew Morton said that Prince Charles, in particular, has reason to be nervous for the new memoir. “If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under,” Morton said. “I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line.”

Morton says that though the rest of the royal family “haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect,” Harry himself said in the press release announcing the book that he was going to be “wholly accurate”—which may be taken to mean “brutally honest.”

“The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer,” Morton told the publication.

As we reported earlier, it’s expected that Harry’s book—which is as of yet untitled— will talk about his experiences growing up as a childhood royal, the loss of his mother Princess Diana and the impact it had on him, and his reasons for stepping away from royal duties.

It’s that last one that has led to speculation that Harry is going to be extremely honest about Charles, who it’s speculated (though unconfirmed) may be the family member who made “racist” comments toward Meghan, an incident they brought up in their Oprah interview earlier this year despite not naming names.

Morton added that Harry has completed writing the book.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Why Black Outfits Are a Royal Travel Protocol
Prince William 'Frustrated' By 'The Crown' Episode
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Was Troubled and Angry Before Meghan
Reese Witherspoon Brought Back Her Bunny Costume
Matthew Perry Is Publishing a "Candid" Memoir
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Focusing on Stormi RN
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Broken Up
This Is Dax and Kristen's Approach to the Sex Talk
Angelina Jolie Dodged a Question About The Weeknd
Kourtney and Travis Want a "Destination Wedding"