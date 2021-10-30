Never mind that no one has actually read Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, or the fact that isn’t expected to hit stands until late next year: This book is already responsible for some serious drama. For one thing, as royal expert Nick Bullen pointed out earlier this year , 2022 is going to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, a year-long celebration of Elizabeth II’s reign—the longest in English history. Some people, said Bullen, might see the timing as disrespectful, in that it might be construed as stepping on the Queen’s toes or stealing the spotlight.

Of course, this argument suggests that the memoir will be critical of the royal family, something that remains speculation. However, we’re already seeing some indications that, at least when it comes to certain members of the Firm, Harry may not pull any punches.

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal biographer and expert Andrew Morton said that Prince Charles, in particular, has reason to be nervous for the new memoir. “If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under,” Morton said. “I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line.”

Morton says that though the rest of the royal family “haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect,” Harry himself said in the press release announcing the book that he was going to be “wholly accurate”—which may be taken to mean “brutally honest.”

“The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer,” Morton told the publication.

As we reported earlier , it’s expected that Harry’s book—which is as of yet untitled— will talk about his experiences growing up as a childhood royal, the loss of his mother Princess Diana and the impact it had on him, and his reasons for stepping away from royal duties.

It’s that last one that has led to speculation that Harry is going to be extremely honest about Charles, who it’s speculated (though unconfirmed) may be the family member who made “racist” comments toward Meghan, an incident they brought up in their Oprah interview earlier this year despite not naming names.

Morton added that Harry has completed writing the book.

