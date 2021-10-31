Happy Halloween, folks! Since the spookiest holiday of the year fell on a Sunday this year, celebrities took the occasion to show off their costumes all weekend long. And some of them went all out, probably to make up for the lack of partying last year (though some celebs still rose to the occasion then, too).

Obviously there's a lot of Squid Games, but 90s pop culture also had some serious moments. Here are the celebs we thought did the best this year (though we'll of course update as more costumes are revealed):

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star went as Cher in Clueless and understood the assignment because she's on location and, obviously, this is an Alaia—it's, like, a totally important designer.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum doesn't miss when it comes to Halloween, and though she decided to forego her legendary annual Halloween party, she and the family still went big with a creative (and genuinely spooky) video.

Saweetie

Rapper Saweetie went as Catwoman from Halle Barry's 2004 turn in the roll—and the Oscar winner even made an hilarious cameo in the Instagram reveal.

Harry Styles

Theo Wargo Getty Images

Harry donned a Dorothy outfit onstage when he played at New York City's Madison Square Garden during Halloween weekend.

Ciara

Ciara might win Halloween with, not one, but two costumes paying homage to legendary singers—Selena and TLC. And be sure to in the above video recreation of "No Scrubs" that Ciara is actually Left-Eye, Chili, and T-Boz.

Lizzo

Lizzo was so dedicated to he Star Wars costume that people stopped her on the street to take photos—with Yoda. They didn't even notice Lizzo. New celeb tactic for hiding in plain sight unlocked?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

While Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen aren't exactly the kind of people we want to see glamorized (the true story of the doomed punk couple is not a happy one), but Travis and Kourtney deserve props for committing as hard as they did to the look.

Bonus points for the comment section underneath, in which Khloe has no idea who they're supposed to be dressed as.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Olivia DeJonge

The couple and actress friend Olivia DeJonge went as Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie (respectively) from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And, well, it's what dreams are made of. Sing to me, Paolo!

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress went with a Squid Games-inspired tracksuit, and she's not the only one who got inspired from the Netflix series. So did:

Jisoo and Lisa from Blackpink

The K-pop group members went as Jisoo went as Lalisa and Lisa went as the Green Light Red Light doll.

Hayley Kiyoko

Singer Hayley Kiyoko even called attention to the fact that everyone was doing Squid Games as she put on a tracksuit for the occasion.

Megan Thee Stallion

Obviously Meg knocked the house down as Cruella, but she even slayed in the details—notice the animal spot bangs? Perfection.

Hailey Bieber

Mrs. Bieber is a spitting image Britney Spears during her "...Baby One More Time" era.

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale stars went, fittingly, as those other classic TV mystery-solvers, Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo.



