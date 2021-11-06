Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning a Trip to the UK Without Meghan and the Children

The claim comes from a royal source, who says the Prince's main priority is seeing the Queen.

london, united kingdom march 05 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex attend the endeavour fund awards at mansion house on march 5, 2020 in london, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

There’s something about health emergencies that put all the other family drama in perspective. After months of back and forth speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their triumphant return to the UK for the christening of their daughter, Lilibet, Harry might end up just returning on his own much sooner—and leave the family back in California when he does so.

Prior to the Queen’s recent overnight visit to the King Edward VII Hospital on October 20, the christening seemed the most likely occasion for Harry, Meghan, and their children to reunite with the rest of the royal family (if it happened at all). First, sources said that the christening would definitely take place at Windsor, and the Queen would definitely be present. Then, it started to look like that was a no-go, and the christening would take place in Santa Barbara after all (perhaps because Prince William vetoed the Windsor idea), making it unclear when the family might make the leap across the pond.

But a source who spoke with OK! Magazine indicated that the christening conversation is on the back-burner since the Queen’s hospital stay last month. After doctors told the Queen to take it easy and forgo royal duties for the foreseeable future—a call that caused her to cancel her appearance at COP26 in Scotland, opting to send the royal “Fab Four” in her stead—Harry reportedly went into panic mode and started planning a visit, drama or no drama. “[Harry] has been in touch with her nonstop, sending messages and care packages,” they explained. “But he feels that’s not enough and wants to be by her side.”

london, united kingdom july 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the royal air force from the balcony of buckingham palace on july 10, 2018 in london, england the 100th birthday of the raf, which was founded on on 1 april 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new queens colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over buckingham palace photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
The Queen with Meghan and Harry in 2018.
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Markle, who has had her share of ups and downs with the royal family and especially the UK tabloids, has reportedly made it clear that she doesn’t intend to go back in the immediate future—something the source says that Harry “respects, [even] if it means not being with her and the kids” on the trip.

“He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen. For all of his grievances with the royal family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly,” the source said.

While it would probably be sad for Harry to not spend Lilibet’s first Christmas with her, it makes sense that he would want to be with the Queen during her health issue.

