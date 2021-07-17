Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want Lilibet Christened in Windsor in Front of the Queen

Although they haven't been able to return to the United Kingdom much since their royal exit and subsequent move to California in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a trip back across the pond.

If new reports are correct, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also bring their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, for the trip, during which they hope to have Lilibet christened in Windsor.

The couple reportedly want Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to be present for baby Lili's christening.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to have Lilibet christened in Windsor, where they have their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. A royal source also said the couple want the Queen to be present Lilibet's christening, which could add to the motivation to hold it in Windsor, which is where the Queen has been spending the majority of her time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Apparently, Harry laid the groundwork for the plan during his trip home earlier this month to help unveil a memorial statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in London.

"Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother," a royal source told the Mail's Richard Eden for his Eden Confidential column.

The royal source also revealed that Harry and Meghan aren't in a hurry and are "happy to wait until circumstances allow" if it means having Lili christened in Windsor with the Queen present.

If the trip comes together, it would mark Lilibet's first trip ever to the U.K. and first visit with her royal relatives and would be Meghan's first trip back to the U.K. since the royal exit and Archie's first time back since late 2019.

