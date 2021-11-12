Today's Top Stories
1
Brooke Shields Shares Her Life Advice for Women
2
Black Friday Shoe Deals to Reboot Your Wardrobe
3
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
4
The New Power Dressing
5
Meghan Markle Glows in a Fire-Engine Red Gown

The Actress Who Played Teenage Jennifer Garner in '13 Going on 30' Just Turned 30

Feel old yet? (:

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles april 14 us tabs and hollywood reporter out actress christa allen l and actress jennifer garner hug at the after party for the film 13 going on 30 following the premiere of the film april 14, 2004 in westwood, california photo by carlo allegrigetty images
Carlo AllegriGetty Images

So, time flies. We all know this, but somehow it still manages to surprise us when things happen before we expect them to. Take for example Christa B. Allen, who played a 13-year-old Jennifer Garner in the cult 2004 rom-com 13 Going on 30. Well, Allen, I'm sorry to announce to you all, has officially turned 30 years old—leaving us all to wonder where the heck all those years went.

To mark the occasion, Allen, who is now a successful TikToker, released a five-part video named "Vienna," in which her present self meets her 13-year-old self, in a clever play on the movie's plot. In part two of these videos, Allen's young self also points out some home truths about the boxes 13 Going on 30 tried to fit women into. You can watch the whole series on Allen's TikTok or Instagram.

The actress-slash-content-creator also took to Twitter to explain the drive behind "Vienna." She wrote, "when I started my TikTok journey 2 years ago, I had no idea how much people would love '13 Going on 30' content. after several videos went viral, fans were asking for a sequel by the hundreds. this short series 'Vienna' is less of a sequel, more of a response- I hope you love it!"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Allen is also a lifestyle and fashion influencer on Instagram, and TBH her aesthetic is so satisfying, so I suggest you follow her immediately. Enjoy!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Here's Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market
Jennifer Garner Shared an Emotional Message on IG
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Adele Felt "Embarrassed" About Her Divorce
Will Wanted Kate to Be "Princess Catherine"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Britney Spears Is Getting Married in Versace
Kim K Is Apparently "Falling for" Pete Davidson
Kate Middleton Looked Elegant at a Gallery Opening
Meghan Markle Glows in a Fire-Engine Red Gown
Brooke Shields Shares Her Life Advice for Women
Photog: Kate & Will Seem "Very Happy" Together
Will & Kate Have to Weigh Themselves at Christmas
Prince Harry: "Megxit" Is a "Misogynistic" Term