Jennifer Garner Hung Out With Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Halloween

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are getting along. The two spent the day with their kids on Halloween, beginning with a family meal at Huckleberry in Santa Monica. They were later spotted out trick-or-treating in Malibu with Affleck's new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her kids.

"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids," a source tells People. "Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween. The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Lopez and Affleck have been spending a lot of time apart recently because of their busy work schedules, but are meeting up when they can. "Ben is working today [Nov. 1] again, so they wanted to enjoy a family weekend," the source added.

The couple spends a lot of quality time with some or all of their respective kids: Affleck's three children with Garner and Lopez' two children with Marc Anthony. They have previously been spotted enjoying restaurant dinners together, and hitting up The Magic Castle in LA, as well as various other family-friendly venues.

Jennifer Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, per Us Weekly, and when she's not filming various movies and TV shows, she spends time being extremely wholesome at farmers' markets and on her Instagram page.

TBH, it looks like Garner, Affleck and Lopez have this whole blended family thing down to a T. Good for them.

