32 Actors Who Set Records With Their Film Salaries

In Hollywood, salaries have always reflected more than just talent. They speak to a star's power and influence, as well as the ever-evolving dynamics of the film industry. From early stars like Mary Pickford to modern icons like Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson, the highest-paid actors in movie history have shaped cinema and culture and set precedents for salary expectations in Hollywood, Here, we explore the extraordinary paychecks of Hollywood’s elite.

Julia Roberts

In 2000, Julia Roberts became the first woman to earn $20 million for a film with Erin Brockovich. Roberts was already a household name due to performances in romantic comedies like Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, but her big payday signaled a shift in the industry toward equal pay for women. Her portrayal of a single mom waging a legal case against a gas company for poisoning her town's water. That $20 million paid off, too—Roberts went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, thus solidifying her place as one of the most powerful women in Hollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, set records in 2023 when he netted $30 million for Pathaan due to his 55 percent profit share in the film. As a producer, he did not take a salary, and rather was paid according to the success of the film. And it definitely worked—Pathaan set several box office records for a Hindi film, including the highest opening day, highest single day, highest opening weekend and highest opening week for a Hindi film in India.

Bruce Willis

We all know Bruce Willis as a bona fide movie star, but how he got to his high paycheck in this case is a little different. Willis wasn't solely paid $14 million for The Sixth Sense: In 1997, Willis was set to star in and produce Disney's movie Broadway Brawler, alongside Maura Tierney. The film set was tumultuous, with Willis firing most of the team—including the director and his co-producer, who were husband and wife—within just three weeks of shooting. Fed up, Disney canceled the movie, but not after $17.5 million was already spent. Disney sued Willis for that amount and Willis agreed to a three-film deal for the reduced price salary of $4 million per film and back-end participation, to end the lawsuit. The three films were, Armageddon (where Willis took a $16 million paycut from his standard rate), The Sixth Sense, and The Kid.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves became a Hollywood legend when he secured $156 million for his work on The Matrix trilogy (1999-2003) through profit participation. Instead of taking an upfront salary, Reeves smartly negotiated a share of the profits—reaping the benefits of the trilogy’s massive success. His deal set a new standard for how actors could share in the success of blockbuster films, proving that knowing your worth can really work for you.

Will Smith

Will Smith's career became a goldmine in the 2000s, earning $20 million for Ali (2001) and $28 million for I, Robot (2004). Smith’s status as a box office draw had skyrocketed due to his charm, versatility, and warmth. He was more than just The Fresh Prince, and these record-breaking paychecks reflected his widespread appeal. Smith spent one year learning about boxer Muhammad Ali's life in preparation for the former film, including up to seven hours a day of boxing training, Islamic studies, and dialect training.

Demi Moore

In 1996, Demi Moore earned a jaw-dropping $12.5 million for Striptease, making her the highest-paid actress in Hollywood at the time. But it was a double-edged sword: While Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis were two of Hollywood's highest paid actors, that lead to an increased amount of scruitiny and discourse. In a 2024 New York Times interview, she reflected on that point in her career: “But I think the interesting piece is that when I became the highest-paid actress—why is it that, at that moment, the choice was to bring me down? I don’t take this personally. I think anyone who had been in the position that was the first to get that kind of equality of pay would probably have taken a hit."

Robert Downey, Jr.

As the heart of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey, Jr's Downey’s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man worth the big bucks. For playing Stark in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Downey Jr. walked away with $75 million, thanks to a lucrative backend deal. That's a big jump in eleven years, considering he was paid $500,000 and an unknown backend rate for the first Iron Man. Being a superhero can really pay off.

Sandra Bullock

In 2013, Sandra Bullock secured a record-breaking $70 million for Gravity, thanks to a savvy profit-sharing deal. For the isolating and emotionally demanding role, Bullock beat out fellow Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Natalie Portman. At the 86th Academy Awards, Gravity received a leading 10 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Bullock, and won seven awards, including Best Director for Alfonso Cuaró—the most of the evening.

Robin Williams

Robin Williams was always a surefire box-office star, but an act of goodwill in the 1990s led to a years-long feud between Williams and Disney. Anyone could argue that 1992's Aladdin really should have been titled Genie, that's how wide Williams's impact is on the film's success—and Williams took a paycheck for $75,000, rather than his standard $8 million, in exchange for a strict agreement that his voice would not be involved in merchandising. Well, Disney ignored that agreement and Williams went scorched Earth, refusing to work with the House of Mouse until an apology was served. “You realize when you work for Disney why the mouse has only four fingers—because he can’t pick up a check,” he said at the time.

Disney tried to repair the beef, mainly because they had two further Aladdin sequels in the works. They eventually recast Williams in the first sequel, and then-Disney Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg sent a $1 million Picasso painting to Williams—but still no apology. After Katzenberg's departure, Disney's new chairman, Joe Roth, gave Williams the public apology he desired, and the bad blood was in the wash. Williams was inducted as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in 2009.

Sean Connery

Talk about working hard for your money. For 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Sean Connery made an uncredited appearance as King Richard and received $250,000 for a day of work and what amounts to a two-minute cameo in the finished movie. And the money didn't even go to him: Because the film was already going over budget, Connery agreed to accept a $250,000 donation to a hospital in Connery's native country of Scotland over his requested $1 million fee.

Mel Gibson

In 2000, Mel Gibson broke records by earning a record salary of $25 million for epic historical drama The Patriot. The late '90s had firmly established Gibson as one of Hollywood’s top action stars, and he won the role after fellow action hero Harrison Ford turned down the lead role; he considered the film "too violent and that "it boiled the American Revolution down to one guy wanting revenge." The movie faced criticism for being inaccurate, but who cares about accuracy when you're getting paid?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The trajectory of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career has been fascinating to watch, as he went from WWEs star to full-blown movie star In 2021, he set a new record when it came to a salary for a movie released on streaming, earning $23.5 million for Jungle Cruise. This deal combined a high upfront salary with a strong backend profit-sharing component—setting a new precedent for actors in streaming-inclusive contracts. He can just sit back and enjoy the cruise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

By 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger had become an action legend, earning a staggering $15 million for Total Recall. His paydays only got bigger from there, with Schwarzenegger netting $25 million for Terminator 2: Judgment Day the following year. Schwarzenegger's towering bodybuilder presence, combined with his savvy business moves, made the future Governor of California one of the most bankable stars of the ‘90s. He was so much more than just a bodybuilder—he was a bona fide superstar.

Mark Wahlberg

When Netflix’s Spenser Confidential hit in 2020, Mark Wahlberg pulled in a cool $68 million, setting a new high for streaming salaries for actors in Hollywood. In his 20-plus year career, Wahlberg has mastered the art of balancing his on-screen persona with his savvy business moves with Wahlburgers and its accompanying reality show. With this deal, he proved that not even the traditional Hollywood system can top the paycheck power of streaming platforms today.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel’s earnings from 2021's F9 prove that being the face of one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises pays off—literally. Diesel earned a whopping $54 million, thanks to backend deals and receiving a producer credit on the film, making him one of the highest-paid actors working today. Diesel’s salary shows the massive financial power behind the Fast & Furious franchise, and was a gamble the studio was willing to make to keep him after longtime franchise co-star Dwayne Johnson declined to return after the previous four films.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson made history when she reportedly earned $20 million for Black Widow (2021), but it wasn’t just her acting that set a precedent—it was the ensuing legal battle over backend profits that put the spotlight on her pay. In 2021, Johansson sued the House of Mouse, alleging that the simultaneous release of Black Widow in both theaters and on Disney+ (in an effort to encourage audiences to return to theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic) was in breach of her contract, which stated that Black Widow be exclusively released in theaters. In September 2021, the suit was settled under undisclosed terms (though Deadline Hollywood reported that Johansson would receive over $40 million from Disney).

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie not only earned her marks as a popular culture mainstay due to her performance in Barbie, she also secured a massive $12.5 million paycheck for both acting in and producing the film, matching her co-star Ryan Gosling’s salary. Salary equality among genders is the most Barbie behavior we can think of. Not only did Robbie deliver an unforgettable performance, but she assisted in the conversation around closing the wage gap in Hollywood.

Richard Burton

In the ‘60s, Richard Burton joined his legendary wife, Elizabeth Taylor, in the million-dollar club. Earning a cool $1 million for 1965's The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Burton was a force to be reckoned with at the time. But it wasn't an easy set: Burton butted heads with director Martin Ritt during the course of the production. The tenseness of the set was only increased by both the presence Taylor, as well as the romantic history between co-stars Burton and Bloom.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise rewrote the salary rulebook in 1992 with a groundbreaking $12.5 million for A Few Good Men. By comparison, his co-star Jack Nicholson made $5 million for 10 days of shooting, earning $500,000 a day. Cruise's box office demands paid off when he received $20 million for Mission: Impossible in 1996. It only got better for Cruise in 2022, when he raked in $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick, largely from backend deals. The action star is a moneymaker, and for good reason.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling wasn’t just Kenough as Ken in Barbie—he was also Kenough to earn the same salary as his co-star Margot Robbie, earning $12.5 million for Barbie. Not only was Ken a cultural icon, but Gosling got to show off his versatility and musical chops with his performance of the Oscar-nominated "I'm Just Ken". Not only did Gosling score an Oscar nomination for his role, but he stole the entire evening with a star-studded performance of the track alongside producer Mark Ronson and guitarist Slash.

Christopher Reeve

When Superman flew into theaters in 1978, so did Christopher Reeve’s salary. At a whopping (for the time) $250,000, the unknown actor became the highest-paid for a superhero role, setting an unprecedented standard for newcoming actors in Hollywood. While it might seem like a modest sum today, back then, it was a bold leap into the world of superhero salaries—just one sign that Reeve’s portrayal of the Man of Steel would be anything but ordinary, and setting a tone for what superheroes on screen could be.

Sylvester Stallone

Not only is Sylvester Stallone one of only two actors in history to have starred in a #1 film across six consecutive decades, but his popularity and his ability to command audiences worldwide was solidified in 1988 when he banked $12 million for Rambo III. But he's a legend in his own right, and the salary only reflected his fierce dedication to his craft and his iconic characters. In 1977, he became the third actor in history to be nominated for two Oscars in the same year for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor.

Jim Carrey

In 1996, Jim Carrey wasn’t just making us laugh—he was breaking pay records with a $20 million salary for The Cable Guy. Known for his wild energy and over-the-top performances, Carrey proved that comedy could be as big business as any blockbuster action flick. The script for the film sold in a bidding war for $750,000 and an additional $250,000 if the film was made, meaning Carrey made 20 times what the writer did for the film. With that paycheck, he cemented his place as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood—truly, no one could Ace Ventura his way to bigger paychecks.

Clark Gable

In 1939, Clark Gable set the bar for A-list salaries when he made $500,000 for Gone with the Wind. Adjusted for modern-day inflation, that's nearly $11.3 million. That was an astronomical sum at the time, and Gable’s iconic portrayal of Rhett Butler earned him both a place in cinematic history and in the ranks of the highest-paid actors of his era. Gable’s legacy shaped the Golden Age of Hollywood and set the stage for the salary negotiations that would follow for generations.

Eddie Murphy

The most prominent example of a breakout star from Saturday Night Live has to be Eddie Murphy. After four years on the hit show (and a mid-season exit), his stardom eclipsed his SNL co-stars with appearances in 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop. By the time Beverly Hills Cop II hit the big screen in 1987, Eddie Murphy’s bank account hit new heights, earning a record-breaking $8 million for the role, transforming him into the one of the most bankable stars of the '80s.

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman broke the rule by proving that supporting roles could come with leading paychecks. When he earned $2 million for playing Lex Luthor in 1978's Superman, he not only gave us one of the most iconic villains in film history, but he also made a powerful statement: Even the supporting players deserve top-dollar. It's important to note, however: Superman himself Christopher Reeve earned only $250,000 for both Superman and Superman II, compared to Hackman's $2 million solely for Superman, and Marlon Brando's $3.7 million (as well as his insistence his role only be shot in 12 days and refusal to memorize lines and rely on cue cards.)

Alec Guinness

Sir Alec Guinness maligned the role that wound up paying him the very best. Guinness was offered $150,000 in January 1976 to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, after a lifetime of legendary roles, in over 50 films, including his Oscar-winning role as Colonel Nicholson in 1957's The Bridge on the River Kwai. After describing the film as "fairy tale rubbish," Guinness agreed to the role only after his initial salary offer was doubled and upped to receive 2.25% of all gross royalties paid to George Lucas—and never have to make a publicity appearance, all for what accounts to about 17 minutes worth of the film. That means that Guinness (and his estate, as he passed in 2000), have earned more than $95 million from Star Wars through royalty checks, licensing and merchandise sales.

Mary Pickford

Mary Pickford, often called "America's Sweetheart," was one of Hollywood's highest-paid stars in the 1910s and 1920s. Known for her charm and acting talent, she revolutionized the silent film industry by becoming one of the first actors to negotiate for a $1 million per year contract, a monumental sum at the time. Her business acumen led her to co-found United Artists, giving her greater control over her career and earnings, solidifying her legacy as a pioneer of both art and commerce in early cinema.

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando didn't just revolutionize the public's eye on the approach to acting; he reshaped Hollywood paychecks. For 1962's Mutiny on the Bounty, he earned $500,000 plus 10% of the profits, plus $5,000 a day in overtime for every day the film ran over schedule. Brando walked away cool and easy with $1.25 million before the film was even released.

Important to note: The film was expected to film for around 100 days, but took over nine months and a filming halt to finish—ending about $20 million over budget, and a box-office flop despite it being the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year, losing nearly $17 million. The difficult production, Brando's performance and behavior on set (in addition to a negatively reviewed performance), as well as the failure at the box office did long-term damage to Brando's career and star power, which was revived with his Oscar-winning performance in The Godfather ten years later. He would later go on to command a salary of $3.7 million and a backend deal of 11.75% for his 20 minutes of screen time in Superman—and then sue the producers of that film for $500 million, having felt cheated out of his share of the box office profits and blocking the use of his scenes for the movie's sequel, Superman II.

Elizabeth Taylor

In 1963, Elizabeth Taylor made history as the first actor to earn $1 million guaranteed salary plus plus ten percent of the box-office gross for a film role. Her iconic portrayal of Cleopatra in the epic film of the same name made waves not only on screen but in Hollywood paychecks, setting a new precedent for actors in leading roles—and she asked for that amount half-jokingly, not expecting to actually receive it. The big paycheck came with big drama behind the scenes, including the development of Taylor's relationship with soon-to-be twice ex-husband Richard Burton (amongst many, many other things). But Taylor's star power was undeniable, and she would forever be linked to this groundbreaking cultural moment in cinema history.

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson wasn’t just the Joker—he was the king of Hollywood salaries in the early ‘80s. After winning an Oscar for 1983's Terms of Endearment making hima a bona fide bankable star, Nicholson accepted the role of the Joker in 1989's Batman under strict conditions. For reducing his standard $10 million fee to $6 million in exchange for a cut of the film's earnings, and associated merchandise, he also received top billing on all promotional materials and was allowed to dictate his own shooting schedule where he could dictate the hours he was off each day and required being home for Los Angeles Lakers home games.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's career-reviving turn as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean didn't just expose him to an entirely new world of fame and celebrity than the one from his teen heartthrob past. Depp's performance led to him appearing in the subsequent sequels, and earning a staggering $50 million for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. His incredible payday reflected the immense box office power of the franchise and Depp’s undeniable star power in Hollywood.