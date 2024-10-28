Adele Fully Lost It as She Hugged Céline Dion in the Audience of Her Vegas Show

I don't think Adele would contradict me when I say we collectively witnessed the single best moment of her life this past weekend.

The English singer spotted her Canadian counterpart Céline Dion in the audience during her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend. Flushed and crying, she rushed towards Dion, warmly embracing her. The "I'm Alive" singer cupped her face, Adele returned the gesture, Dion kissed Adele's hands, and the "Hello" performer's shoulders bobbed up and down as she wept.

In footage of the interaction that's been widely circulated on social media since it happened, someone's voice can be heard repeatedly yelling, "Oh my God," as they witnessed the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"This truly felt like she was proudly handing the keys to Adele," a concertgoer named Nasser told BBC News after the fact. "And when Adele gave her that hug, everyone felt what they felt."

Once Adele was back on stage, she referred to Dion as "one of my favorite people of all time."

Céline Dion presents Adele with the Song Of The Year Grammy for "Hello" in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The baton-passing of it all is all the more relevant because the venue Adele has been performing at for her residency, the Colosseum Theater at Caesar's Palace, was originally created for Dion herself, as she embarked on her own Vegas residency circa 2003, per BBC News.

The two women have also shared a career-defining moment for Adele in the past, as Dion was the one to present the younger woman with the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 2017.

And for additional, bizarre proof that Dion has been an inspiration for Adele for many years, the popstar once revealed to Vogue that she keeps a piece of Dion's gum framed as a memento, so there's that!

Adele's Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, began in November 2022, and there are only eight shows left to go—with the singer previously confirming she's going to be taking a well-deserved break from music after that.