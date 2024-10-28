Adele Fully Lost It as She Hugged Céline Dion in the Audience of Her Vegas Show

I, too, am weeping.

Adele receives the Grammyfor best song of the year from Celine Dion (R) during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

I don't think Adele would contradict me when I say we collectively witnessed the single best moment of her life this past weekend.

The English singer spotted her Canadian counterpart Céline Dion in the audience during her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend. Flushed and crying, she rushed towards Dion, warmly embracing her. The "I'm Alive" singer cupped her face, Adele returned the gesture, Dion kissed Adele's hands, and the "Hello" performer's shoulders bobbed up and down as she wept.

In footage of the interaction that's been widely circulated on social media since it happened, someone's voice can be heard repeatedly yelling, "Oh my God," as they witnessed the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"This truly felt like she was proudly handing the keys to Adele," a concertgoer named Nasser told BBC News after the fact. "And when Adele gave her that hug, everyone felt what they felt."

Once Adele was back on stage, she referred to Dion as "one of my favorite people of all time."

Recording artist Celine Dion (R) presents the Song Of The Year award for 'Hello' to songwriter Adele Adkins onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Céline Dion presents Adele with the Song Of The Year Grammy for "Hello" in 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The baton-passing of it all is all the more relevant because the venue Adele has been performing at for her residency, the Colosseum Theater at Caesar's Palace, was originally created for Dion herself, as she embarked on her own Vegas residency circa 2003, per BBC News.

The two women have also shared a career-defining moment for Adele in the past, as Dion was the one to present the younger woman with the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 2017.

And for additional, bizarre proof that Dion has been an inspiration for Adele for many years, the popstar once revealed to Vogue that she keeps a piece of Dion's gum framed as a memento, so there's that!

Adele's Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, began in November 2022, and there are only eight shows left to go—with the singer previously confirming she's going to be taking a well-deserved break from music after that.

Adele Keeps Celine Dion's Gum Framed | Vogue - YouTube Adele Keeps Celine Dion's Gum Framed | Vogue - YouTube
Watch On
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸