If there's anyone who knows WAG fashion inside and out, it's Adele. The singer, who's currently dating NBA sports agent Rich Paul, is often seen glammed up court side—and in her latest sighting at the UEFA Championships in Dortmund, Germany, she used her game day appearance to back a resurgent '80s jewelry trend.

On Wednesday, July 10, Adele was photographed at the German soccer stadium to watch England battle and win against the Netherlands in the tournament's semi-finals. The singer was seen in the crowd cheering on the Spurs, wearing a plain white T-shirt tucked underneath a slightly oversized black blazer.

Adele's game-day outfit consisted of a white tee, a black blazer, and chunky gold YSSO earrings. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

The rest of her outfit couldn't be seen from the waist up, given all the fans crowded around her. However, what stood out from Adele's Euros fit from the evening was her choice in accessories: a pair of chunky gold-plated YSSO earrings fit for a Dynasty castmember. The Greek brand's Kombos set is priced at $450 and features a hand-carved, knot-inspired design.

Adele isn't new to zhuzhing herself up for sporting events, as evidenced by her experience sitting on the sideline at basketball games in Los Angeles. But this time around, the musician sprinkled much of her Tottenham girl roots into her "football" glam. For the occasion, she wore a neutral matte lip and bold winged eyeliner, and her long nails were polished with summer's biggest nail trend: the elevated French manicure.

The "Easy on Me" singer might've looked Victoria Beckham-posh on the outside, but she proves she's a die-hard Spurs fan after a video of her shouting "Shut up!" to Dutch fans went viral.

Adele's statement earring moment lands right on the trend. '80s-inspired oversized gold jewelry pieces, especially earrings, have been all the rave amongst A-listers recently.

See Bella Hadid as an example: During the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, the supermodel was photographed leaving her hotel in a stunning white Jacquemus T-shirt dress. She accessorized the backless gown with matching white sandals, black sunglasses, gold wrap cuff bracelets, and chunky square-shaped earrings.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bella Hadid also co-signed the '80s-inspired jewelry trend at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion has a habit of reviving the old and bringing it back on today's style radar. While most of today's jewelry trends—earrings and even belly button piercings—are cashing in on the minimalism wave, there's a rising demand for bold and excessive pieces, hence the '80s-inspired chunky earrings. The reemerging vintage-esque trend comes in tandem with the rise of throwback aesthetics like "old money" and "mob wife"—think oversized, sharp geometric shapes, and lots of knottings. What makes this trend a celebrity favorite—as seen on stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber—is that it requires very little effort, styling-wise. The bigger the earring, the bolder the statement.

Ahead, shop '80s-inspired chunky gold earrings inspired by Adele’s soccer outfit.

Shop Adele's '80s-Inspired Chunky Gold Earrings

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Earring $90 at Revolve

Shashi x Revolve Knot Earrings $78 at Revolve