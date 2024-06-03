Adele Lays Into Fan Who Yelled "Pride Sucks" at Her Show: "Are You F***ing Stupid?"

Adele will not stand for intolerance.

The British singer made this absolutely crystal-clear during a concert as part of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, June 1—i.e. the first day of Pride month.

When she heard an audience member heckle her with something that sounded like "Pride sucks," Adele had zero interest in sparing their feelings.

"Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid?" she yelled back, as seen in a fan video shared on Pop Base. "Don't be so f***ing ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?"

In the video, concertgoers could be heard cheering and whooping, and saying things like "period!" to show their support for Adele's strong message.

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight:“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLVJune 2, 2024

After the clip was shared on X, fans added their support to the resounding chorus.

"imagine ADELE saying this to you oh i would just disappear," observed one person.

"And that’s why she’s mother," commented another.

"I love Adele for this! Why do people love to say cruel things like this? It’s so uncalled for and disgusting," said someone else.

The "When We Were Young" singer has long been an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally. For example, in 2016, she dedicated her show in Antwerp to the victims of the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, and held up a rainbow flag on stage to honor them.

And in 2015, she told Time about her son Angelo, then about three years old, "I can’t wait to know who his best friends are going to be, who his girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be or what movies he likes… Whatever my kid wants to do or be I will always support him no matter what."

According to PinkNews, she has also played a key role in many LGBTQ+ romances, engagements, and marriages over the years. So that's that! Happy Pride month, everybody.