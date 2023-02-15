Adele Really Did Not Care About the Football at the Super Bowl

Adele is no stranger to being made into a meme, and her appearance in the audience at the Super Bowl on Sunday was no different.
During a recent Las Vegas concert, the singer explained, "I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f*** who’s playing," per W, and her face while witnessing the sports playing more than confirmed the sentiment.
During the football game, Adele—who was sitting next to her boyfriend Rich Paul, a sports agent (which, ironic)—looked unbothered/bored/confused, and fans definitely noticed her iconic facial expressions.
One fan shared a three-second clip of the singer wearing giant sunglasses and sipping casually on her drink, writing, "An unbothered queen."
An unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/XbRPJErZxZFebruary 13, 2023
Another fan gently poked fun at Adele's pronounced London accent and implied that she might not know what American football consists of since she's British. "I fought dis gayme was plaid wit ya feit," they wrote, alongside a picture of the star looking ahead blankly.
“I fought dis gayme was plaid wit ya feit” pic.twitter.com/hiytk63FKAFebruary 13, 2023
That's the "I don't care about sports" portion of this covered, now onto the "I very much care about Rihanna" portion.
Ahead of RiRi's Halftime Show performance, Adele came alive, appearing to gesture for everyone to be quiet and leave her alone as a mark of respect.
A fan account for Adele tweeted a clip of the gesture with the caption, "Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform."
Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8LoFebruary 13, 2023
Someone else commented, "why is adele at the audience always meme material"
While the concert was actually happening, Adele absolutely lost it with happiness, dancing and singing along to some of Rihanna's greatest hits, while it was Paul's turn to look nonplussed. So funny, TBH.
Adele singing along to “Umbrella” during Rihanna’s halftime performance pic.twitter.com/IVqrd67KOYFebruary 15, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
