As 2023 comes to a close, and the 2000s fashion revival seems to be losing its steam, we can’t help but look forward to the next decade to dictate the trend. Our top pick? The ‘80s. Don't believe us? In recent weeks, Dakota Johnson wore an oversized ‘80s-esque blazer not once but twice. Our minimalist icon who doesn't shy away from a bold statement, Hailey Bieber, cosigned the era's return when she wore black stirrup leggings paired with a boxy blazer. ‘80s fashion isn’t just for street style: it's making red-carpet appearances, too. Look to Adele's latest look for instance. At The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, Adele wore an ‘80s pinstripe power suit custom-made by Schiaparelli. The Grammy-awarded singer subverted the once Wall Street-coded ensemble to instead channel a chic, empowered energy.

A matching suit set will always look polished (see: Julia Robert’s go-to short suit), enough so that it requires little to no accessories or fluff to prove its particular je ne sais quoi. Adele's was particularly striking. Her suit featured a navy and white pinstripe double-breasted blazer—detailed with silver safety pins on the right lapel—and matching baggy trousers. She added gold earrings and paired the suit with chic white pointy pumps. The singer styled her golden blonde hair in a volumized side part and went with a soft, peachy makeup look.

Adele’s pinstripe suit is a similar creation to a look seen in Schiaparelli’s Spring / Summer 2024 collection, which saw Daniel Roseberry channel the house’s founder, Elisa Schiaparelli, through poised silhouettes and avant-garde motifs. This week, Zendaya also wore a look from the collection, leading us to believe that Schiaparelli couture will be incredibly covetable for upcoming red carpets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the gala, Adele received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, which honors innovators and philanthropists in media. The award was established to celebrate Sherry Lansing, the first woman to lead a Hollywood studio. While accepting her award, Adele praised Lansing: “You are the absolute epitome of what it is to open doors and, more importantly, leave them open." The singer shouted out fellow award-winner Kerry Washington, among other women in her life, during her speech. Adele reclaiming a suit once relegated to only men while accepting a women-first award feels exceptionally fitting.

Recently, Adele has been working with stylist Jamie Mizrai, who has been dressing the singer for her Vegas residency performances and other awards shows. Mizrai is also responsible for Jennifer Lawrence’s sleek fashion renaissance and works with celebrities like Riley Keough and Jeremy Allen White.

If Adele’s suit sparked some inspiration, the exact style from Schiaparelli isn’t out just yet, but we’ve added a similar one from Madewell below for you to shop.